psg-against-borussia-dortmund-without-spectators.

Borussia Dortmund's round of 16 second leg in the Champions League on Wednesday (21. 00 Uhr / Sky) at Paris Saint-Germain will be open to the public due to the Covid 19 epidemic. The police prefecture of the French capital decided on Monday afternoon in accordance with the measures adopted by the national crisis team in the fight against the novel corona virus. The game between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (21. 00 Uhr / Sky) will take place as planned.

In the fight against the spread of Sars-CoV-2, France basically prohibited events with more than 1000 on Sunday evening. So far, more than 1100 people have contracted the new corona virus in France – 19 people have died.

Media had previously speculated that a kick-off of the game in the Prinzenpark Stadium in Paris would become increasingly hypothetical under normal conditions. A postponement of the game was considered impossible due to the tight schedule, the first leg ended 2-1 for Dortmund. Uefa meanwhile confirmed that there would definitely be no mixed zone with the opportunity for journalists to talk to players after the game in Paris.

On Sunday, “L'Équipe” had numerous security measures in the Prinzenpark Stadium written. So the entire arena was disinfected. The French champions' game at Racing Strasbourg, scheduled for last Saturday, had already been postponed. (dpa)

