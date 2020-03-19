protest-instead-of-pole

There is a man in the Lower East Side of New York who everyone calls Bang Bang. His real name is Keith McCurdy, but real life rarely haunts him. Because McCurdy swings his needle as elegantly as a conductor does his baton, the stars and starlets go in and out of him. Pop icon Rihanna was with him, basketball champion LeBron James and of course Lewis Hamilton, the six-time Formula 1 world champion, who, according to industry circles, feels at home in all major cities around the world, but is particularly special in the Lower East Side. With Bang Bang you know what you get.

Of the many motifs that decorate Hamilton's body, that of Muhammad Ali stands out. The fans of the racing driver see it extremely rarely because it is emblazoned on Hamilton's right calf. But the Ali tattoo is all the more striking, it shows the boxer after his fight 1965 against Sonny Liston, who was of course a legend as he triumphantly looks down at his opponent lying on the ground, screaming, grim, left arm hanging, right arm bent, muscles tense.

A triumphant picture, perhaps the best known of Ali, the greatest athlete of all time. An image as iconic as the boxer himself – and maybe other world champions would like to be. About Lewis Hamilton, 35, in any case, it is known that he worshiped Muhammad Ali very much.

Comparisons between the two ( World masters in their field are actually forbidden, and yet in these days contaminated by coronavirus, racing driver Hamilton can be explained at least a little by the legend (Ali) who died 2016. The latter boxed for himself and against a lot of resistance. As hard as he dealt against his rivals, he did it politically. This ultimately resulted in Ali's size, his last title: The Greatest. Ali has left traces as big as elephant feet, a legacy for eternity.

Hamilton is repeatedly giving the impression that he is working on a similar, perhaps somewhat smaller, work. But the impression could also be deceiving.

When the bosses wanted to start the season, Hamilton protested vehemently

At the moment, the fans link him to protest instead of pole : When the Formula 1 bosses (and Hamilton's racing team Mercedes) tried to push through the season opener in Melbourne, the racing king protested vehemently. “The whole world is responding to the corona virus, maybe a little late. I hear that Donald Trump has closed the US border for Europeans. The NBA is suspended, Formula 1 simply continues. I don't know why, ”he said last week. “Cash is king,” he added, money rules the world.

At this point it was far from clear how deep the virus would penetrate everyone's life and Formula 1. More is known now. The first four races of the season have been canceled, the Grand Prix on May 3rd in Zandvoort in the Netherlands is highly questionable. The races could be made up in July and August. The Formula 1 teams are holding their company holidays during this time, but the Motor World Sports Association Fia has agreed to postpone the holiday to March and April.

This will also be in Hamilton's sense of how wants to perform alongside the track. So far, mainly along the route. At an early stage, he positioned himself as an open-minded admonisher – against a part of the industry that absolutely wanted to host a car race a week ago; against a show that made him, the officially second best driver of all time, so famous and successful.

It was an open-air protest led by the show's flagship that he had outgrown long ago. While Formula 1 and its owner Liberty Media get the product sold more badly than right, Hamilton's self-marketing is going well.

Alone 14 There are 7 million followers on his Instagram account, the money – Mercedes alone allegedly transfers around 50 million euros annually – flows, the sporting merits are already retracted several times. Hamilton has already won six world titles, the seventh is waving. Then Hamilton would be on a par with record champion Michael Schumacher. What Hamilton is now striving for is that size that goes beyond sport. A Muhammad Ali size. Version: 0.9 StartHTML: 0000000136 EndHTML: 0000000859 StartFragment: 0000000172 EndFragment: 0000000823 SourceURL: about: blank # blocked

He doesn't just want to be the racing driver

Therefore, he now wants to be a role model, communicative. Hamilton's corona statement – pro health versus profit – was the last statement of many that he makes here and there, a bit missionary almost. He wants to stand up for a lot, especially for the good. “Become vegan. It's the only way to save our planet, ”he told his Instagram followers in the fall. Veganism, anti-racism, sustainability. He now calls that his subjects.

Climate change, he says, is of great concern to him, he wants to do more, he said in October. “I want everything in my household to be recyclable, from deodorant to toothbrush. I change as much as I can in my life. ”So now Coronavirus, or rather: Cash is King. This week, the German press agency Hamilton calls “opinion world champions”. On the other hand, there are the deeds.

For occupational reasons, Hamilton regularly sits in a 1000 hp car, affords himself a vivid fleet and flies professionally and privately so often around the world that his ecological footprint must be a mockery for all climate protection measures. But that's why you shouldn't be afraid to speak out openly for positive change, says Hamilton.

He wants to be an exceptional athlete, unlike his rather ordinary competitor Sebastian Vettel, whose vocabulary is rarely about Race and pace extends. Hamilton lectures about everything.

When Ali 2016 died, he wrote on Facebook: “A person full of wisdom, self-confidence and assertiveness. There will never be someone like that again. ”It is not entirely out of the question that Hamilton hopes to make a mistake with this sentence One day Bang scribbled his portrait in strange calves. It doesn't have to be as big as an Ali copy.