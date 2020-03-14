Protective Coatings Market and Companies like Wacker Chemie AG; PPG Industries, Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Arkema; Sika AG; RPM International

Global Protective Coatings Market By Resin (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Vinyl Esters, Others), Formulation (Powder-Based, UV-Cured, Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne), End-User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Aerospace, Marine, Industrial, Mining, Power Generation, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;

Global Protective Coatings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.81 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 25.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The researchers have furnished quantitative and subjective examination alongside opportunity appraisal in the report. Moreover, the report offers Porters Five Forces examination and PESTLE investigation for increasingly point by point correlations and other significant investigations. Each area of the report has something significant to offer to players for improving their gross edge, deals and showcasing technique, and net revenues. Moreover, the report will probably give an extreme challenge to different players of the worldwide market while distinguishing key development pockets.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Wacker Chemie AG; PPG Industries, Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Arkema; Sika AG; RPM International Inc.; Axalta Coating Systems, LLC; HEMPEL A/S; BASF SE; Beckers Group; Induron Protective Coatings; H.B. Fuller Company; Jotun; Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Protective coatings are layering materials applied on various substrate surfaces so that the substrates can be prevented from corrosion and various harmful factors such as corrosion, water resistance, fungal, and various other factors. They are usually applied as an addition to the surfaces and bring more of a functional characteristic instead of an aesthetic appeal.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the levels of urbanization and industrialization which has resulted in the construction and establishment of various buildings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Product innovations and advancements resulting in new product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations in place for the emissions caused by the production of these coatings; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High and volatile nature of the cost of raw materials used in the production of these coatings are expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Protective Coatings Market

By Resin Acrylic Epoxy Polyester Polyurethane Alkyd Vinyl Esters Others Phenolic Fluoropolymer By Formulation Powder-Based UV-Cured Water-Borne Solvent-Borne By End-User Oil & Gas Automotive Infrastructure & Construction Aerospace Marine Industrial Mining Power Generation Others Pulp & Paper Electronics & Electrical By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content:

Global Protective Coatings Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Protective Coatings Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Protective Coatings Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

