prosecutor-warns-of-conspiracy-theories

It's been a year since the student Rebecca Reusch disappeared from Berlin-Britz. Since the morning of 18. February 2019 the 15 year old is missing. There is still no solution to the case – despite intensive investigations. The public prosecutor is assuming a murder, but there is no body.

On the anniversary of Rebecca's disappearance, the investigating prosecutor Martin Glage expressed the current status of the case. In a video on Twitter, he said: “We continue to assume that Rebecca has not left the brother-in-law's house alive. We can rule out all alternative events. ”

There is no evidence of voluntary leaving the house, a break-in or kidnapping by a third party or on the way to school. He further said: “We think little of conspiracy theories, some of which were also spread to the public.” Tips from fortune tellers or seers would not help , Martin Steltner, that the brother-in-law of Rebecca continued to be suspected. “There are no other suspects at the moment.” However, the evidence is difficult.

This is also due to the fact that the investigators have not found a body – and accordingly have not been able to determine the cause of death or DNA traces Clarify Rebecca “, says Steltner.

It is already one of the most spectacular missing cases. Ten days after the girl's disappearance from the sister's and her husband's house, the police arrested Rebecca's brother-in-law on suspicion of murder, then released him and arrested him again in early March. At the 22. The arrest warrant had been revoked in March. The suspicion against the 27 year old could not be substantiated.

In the weeks after, the homicide team searched for witnesses on television. Hundreds of police officers combed through forests and lakes in Brandenburg, sniffer dogs and helicopters were deployed. But Rebecca remains missing.