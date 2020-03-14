Propylene Market By Top Leading Key Players Like China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Total, PetroChina Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE, Borealis AG

Global Polypropylene Market By Type (Homopolymers, Copolymers), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Medical, Construction, Consumer Products, Electrical & Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global polypropylene market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This Propylene report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This Propylene report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Total, PetroChina Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Braskem, Celanese Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Niche Polymer, PolyOne Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Sasol Limited, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Trinseo, Westlake Chemical Corporation among others.

Polypropylene is a linear saturated hydrocarbon polymer that offers many properties such as good chemical resistance, good fatigue resistance, good heat resistance, integral hinge property and translucent behaviour. The polymer provides excellent chemical and electrical resistance to be used in several applications at a very high temperature. Polypropylene polymers are manufactured when monomers of propylene are subjected to heat and pressure in the presence of a catalyst system. Polypropylene homopolymers provide high strength and are stronger and stiffer than copolymers. Growing demand for polypropylene for the packaging of various goods is leading to growth in demand for global polypropylene market

Segmentation: Global Polypropylene Market

Global polypropylene market is segmented into two notable segments on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into homopolymers and copolymers. In August 2018, Sinopec petrochemical announced the restart of its polypropylene (PP) business segment in Guangdong China. The new polypropylene plant that has been reopened for manufacturing purposes has a capacity of 200,000 mt/year. This initiation of the polypropylene unit will help the company in the enhancement of overall production of polypropylene.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, medical, construction, consumer products, electrical & electronics and others. In February 2019, Total acquired Synova, a France based manufacturer of polypropylene. The acquired company specializes in the production of PP for the automotive sector. With this expansion, the company will expand their business in the French market.



Competitive Analysis: Global Polypropylene Market

Business Expansion:

In April 2019, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation has expanded the production capacity of their polypropylene compounds, in their Neemrana facility, which is in Rajasthan, India. The production capacity of polypropylene compound is increased from 12,000 tons per year to 18,000 tons per year. With this expansion, the huge demand for PP in the automation sector will be fulfilled.

In September 2019, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. has planned to expand their business in China, by going through a joint venture with Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group (Bora). In this project, the company will be using their latest technology in order to produce olefins & polyolefins. With, this expansion, the company will expand their business in the Chinese market.

A finest market research report acts as an innovative solution for the businesses in today’s changing market place and hence this Propylene report is generated. Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also reviewed in this business report. The report has a list of key competitors with the required specifications and also provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. The data and information of the Propylene report not only helps business make data-driven decisions but also guarantees maximum return on investment (ROI).

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Propylene market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Propylene – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Propylene

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Propylene

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Content:

Global Propylene Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Propylene Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Propylene Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

