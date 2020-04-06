professional-football-must-act-in-its-interest

The ball has to roll again, some think. Completely irresponsible and selfish, say the others. German professional football, which likes to see itself as the last cement of a drifting society, is currently dividing. In the form of the German Football League (DFL), he is eagerly planning how to avoid a season break.

In short: professional football thinks of professional football, if necessary without a spectator, with extensive virus tests and special treatment for the first and second leagues.

[Verfolgen Sie in unseren Liveblogs die aktuellen Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in Berlin und zum Coronavirus weltweit.]

Purely virological If ghost games are possible, the virologist Alexander Kekulé said in the ZDF sports studio, “but only if you create a kind of special bubble for the football players”. Kekulé called such measures if they were specially protected and were allowed to test themselves regularly against the virus.

But can that be so much selfishness? Can the industry put on blinkers? Can she continue to gallop while a lot is standing to her left and right – and the coronavirus is robbing human lives? Is it allowed to test unrestrictedly and without effort if capacities may become scarce?

From a social perspective, these are not easy questions. And yet professional football as an entrepreneur can answer them clearly: Yes, of course, despite (or perhaps because of) the coronavirus crisis, he has to take care of how things continue, what options are available to him – how the ball can finally roll again.

Is aware of his responsibility: DFL Managing Director Christian Seifert. Photo: Arne Dedert / dpa

The DFL and its managing director Christian Seifert, they are responsible for an industry that may at times appear completely out of touch and out of touch with the world, but creates a product that is in high demand in normal times.

Like any other company, the DFL must ensure the continuation of production, under what conditions and at what price. Anything else would be naive. How high the price is, if it does not go on, you must also calculate. Because the members, those 36 professional clubs of the first and second league expect it from them.

What the society now expects from professional football, the DFL can be pretty indifferent at the moment . Your business is soccer; that's what she stands for 750 million euro TV money that would be lost if the ball stays in the cabins. Seifert and his fellow campaigners act accordingly, not in the interests of society but in their own.

Those who consider this morally reprehensible should boycott TV football after the crisis. Finally, football is also offered on the local sports field – at fair prices and honest work.