Press To Close Zipper Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Players Elplast Sp. o.o., Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, Glenroy, Inc., Novolex, Zip-Pak, IMPAK CORPORATION, Layfield Group. Ltd., Montage, Pacific Bag, Sealed Air

Press-to-close zipper market will be expanding at a potential rate of 7.90% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Press-to-close zipper market report analyses the growth, which is the cost-effective nature of these closure system to prevent spilling and product leakage in the logistics lifecycle.

Press-to-close zipper are the closure type that is used generally on primary packaging products wherein pressure is applied on the edges of the closure system to enclose the zipper together sealing the contents of the packaging from the outer environment. These closures are used for protecting the spilling of content, easier accessing and enclosing system.

Various tracking and beneficial features associated with these closure system such as child resistant packaging, tamper evident, enhanced security and protection are one of the major factors for the growth of press-to-close zipper market in the above mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Enhanced consumption rate from the food & beverages, and other target applications amid high growth witnessed across these industries are expected to drive the market growth.

Concerns with these packaging enclosures’ opening and lack of performance in closing after a certain period of time and continuous usage are acting as the major restrictive factors for the market growth.

Global Press-To-Close Zipper Market Scope and Market Size

Press-to-close zipper market is segmented on the basis of material, width and end use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, press-to-close zipper market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA), ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polylactic acid(PLA), bioplastics and others.

Based on width, press-to-close zipper market is segmented into up to 5mm, 6-20mm, 21-45mm and above 45mm.

Press-to-close zipper market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, niches into multiple end use of food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, home care and others; food & beverages are sub-segmented into dairy & cheese, pet food, spices & condiments, bakery & confectionary, frozen food and others including tobacco.

