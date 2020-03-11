president-dirk-zingler-makes-his-club-look-bad

At 1. FC Union, they are usually very keen to convey a picture of unity, but on Tuesday, contrary approaches were already recognizable. While President Dirk Zingler, despite the spread of the corona virus, firmly assumed that the home game on Saturday (18. 30 o'clock, live on Sky) against FC Bayern in the full stadium At the Alte Försterei, the players were much more skeptical.

“I have to admit honestly: I assume that the game will take place without spectators,” said Christopher Trimmel. “Then I will find it easier to prepare myself.”

No 24 hours later it was clear that Union captain had assessed the situation much more realistically than his boss. As the district of Treptow-Köpenick announced on Wednesday morning, the game against Munich will take place on Saturday in front of empty ranks.

A little later the Senate also ended its strange egg dance and announced that in all of Berlin at least 19. April no events with more than 1000 viewers are allowed. Thus, the derby will also take place in the Olympic Stadium against Hertha BSC on 21. March and the following home games against Mainz 05 and Schalke 04 will be held in camera – if it is at all to be held on the scheduled date.

Union President Zingler did not cut a good figure

1. FC Union and especially President Zingler do not give a good picture of the matter. How exactly the communication between the health department and the association went is not comprehensible from the outside. As the top club official, however, it is at least unwise to announce in such an unpredictable situation four days before the game that he assumes “that we can call Bayern this afternoon and say: Come and have a good Berlin beer”.

Especially if the first games without spectators had already been arranged in the Bundesliga at that time.

Zingler keeps saying about himself that he is a building contractor and has no idea about football, so he employs specialist staff. But he is also not a virologist, and so his criticism of the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, the weird comparisons to possible closures of local public transport and a BMW plant, and the recourse claims in the event of an audience exclusion did not go down well with most Union fans .

On Wednesday it was surprisingly quiet for a long time with the Bundesliga promoted team. No statement, no information. Even hours after the district office announced its decision, there was no reference to the viewer exclusion on the club's website or on social media.

So while the club management revealed some problems in the matter, the team tried to be as clear as possible. Last week the players were informed by the head of the Charité sports medicine about the coronavirus and preventive measures. They should avoid physical proximity to fans or journalists and follow the usual hygiene rules.

“You always come into situations in which you would react differently every day, but now think: Maybe I shouldn't go there, or I'd rather go to the disinfection dispenser again,” said Michael Parensen. “There is no question that it is an issue for us, too.”

Parensen, unlike President Zingler, also spoke out on Tuesday for a uniform solution within the Bundesliga . “It is difficult for the competition to play three or four games with spectators and five without,” said the defender. At least for the next match day there are comparable conditions, meanwhile all games are excluded from viewers.

It is difficult to predict how this will affect professionals and sports in practice. In Germany there are corresponding examples only from the second league downwards, in the Bundesliga before the Rhenish derby between Gladbach and Cologne on Wednesday there was still no game closed to the public.

“You don't want that, that's a shame,” said Trimmel. Attacking player Marius Bülter sees the players facing a major challenge: “If you have an action and the fans push you, it will of course bring you forward. I also don't know what to expect now. ”

The Berliners are aware that games without a viewer might not be the end of the measures. The national leagues are already pausing in Italy and Switzerland. “Sure it can happen,” said Parensen. “But in the end we all don't know how things will go and we can't influence it either.”