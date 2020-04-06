premier-league-professionals-don't-want-to-forego-salary

The richest football league in the world is anything but generous in times of crisis – and is therefore increasingly criticized. Despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League professionals have declined to give up wages 30.

But also the business conduct of some clubs, such as that of the Champions League winner Liverpool FC, which has to send employees on compulsory vacation at government expense Mismatches caused. In contrast to players from the top leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy, the English professionals do not want to accept a drop in salary for the time being.

Premier League feared 866 million euros damage

The players union PFA justified the attitude with the fact that the English government with such a step around 227 over one million euros Period of twelve months in tax money was lost. “This would be at the expense of our national health service NHS or other government-sponsored services,” said the PFA.

The Premier League clubs had agreed on Friday to ask the players for a waiver of 30 percent. If the season cannot be ended, the league would possibly have to transfer 866 million euros back to the TV rights holders.

“The players are aware that the combined tax on their salaries makes a significant contribution to the financing of essential public services – which is currently particularly important are, ”said the PFA. Further details are necessary for such a step. The PFA also complained that the 20 million-pound donation to the NHS was too little.

The PFA stance caused criticism. Oliver Dowden, State Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, wrote on Twitter that people want to see “no struggles within our national sport” in times of crisis. “Football must do its part to make sport understand the pressure that its low-paying employees, communities and fans are exposed to.”

Some clubs also have to put up with criticism. Liverpool announced on Saturday that it would send numerous employees on compulsory leave. The club around coach Jürgen Klopp uses a government program to save jobs, in which 80 percent of the wages are borne by the state. The rest of the club contributes so that the employees do not suffer any financial disadvantages. The league rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth had previously proceeded similarly.

An anonymous Liverpool employee has to do this little understanding. “The club describes the employees as a family. I don't feel like a family member. Why does a club that turns over £ 100 use a government program for its employees when other companies need it more, ”he told the BBC .

Only in February did the Premier League leader win 42 million pounds (about 50 million euros) announced. Accordingly, sales rose by the equivalent of around 92 million euros to 627 million euros . (dpa)