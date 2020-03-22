premier-conte-orders-the-closure-of-“non-vital”-companies

The Italian government has decided to close all “non-essential” companies and factories in the fight against the corona virus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday evening in a television speech that the government had decided to stop any production nationwide that was “not absolutely necessary, crucial and indispensable for basic services”. The number of fatalities in Italy was previously within 24 by almost 800 soared.

The government has decided to take an “extra step” in trying to contain the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, said Conte . “We will slow down the country's production engine, but we will not stop it,” he assured.

Groceries and pharmacies were excluded from the closure. Important public services would also be guaranteed. “It is the worst crisis in our post-war period,” said Conte. Italy only tightened the exit restrictions on Friday.

Previously, the Italian civil defense had almost 800 new fatalities reported. The number of people who died after being infected with the novel corona virus rose accordingly by 793 to 4825. This means that 38, 3 percent of the total corona deaths worldwide were reported from Italy.

The number of Daily casualties of the pandemic in the EU country reached a new sad record on Saturday, as did the number of new infections, which was indicated with 6557. So far, according to the authorities, there were 53. people in Italy with the new corona virus.

With 546 most of the deaths on Saturday were in the Milan region registered in the northern Italian region of Lombardy. In addition, half of the new infections were found there. Regional President Attilio Fontana said on Saturday evening on Sky TG 24 that the situation would change getting worse.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) assured in view of the dramatic situation in Italy via Twitter: “We are on the side of our Italian friends”. This shows Germany “also with medical protective equipment that we were able to hand over the day before yesterday”.

Russia also pledged help to Italy. According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone call with the Italian Prime Minister Conte, promised to provide Italy with protective equipment, mobile disinfection systems and medical equipment. In addition, Russia is sending “specialists as practical help to the most affected areas” in Italy.

The coronavirus pandemic broke out in China in December and has since spread to more than 160 countries from. Italy is the most affected country in Europe, already overtaking China in the death toll on Thursday. China reported a new case within the country on Sunday after three days without new corona infections. In addition, 45 other cases of infection in which the affected people were infected abroad had been recorded , the authorities said.

Worldwide, more than died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic . 000 People, according to a count by the AFP news agency based on official data. 7199 the fatalities were reported from Europe and 3459 from Asia. In Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), so far 46 people have died, the Johns Hopkins University in the USA states the number of deaths in this country with 84. (AFP, Reuters)