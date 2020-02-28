prayer-for-the-dead-for-two-more-victims-of-the-attack

Around 4500 people have had their last honor at a funeral service after the racist attack in Hanau. A prayer for the dead was held on Friday afternoon in the town's market square. The two victims were then taken to the main cemetery in a funeral procession and were to be buried there on a Muslim burial ground.

According to the city of Hanau, the victims are 22 -year-old Hanauer with the citizenship of Bosnia-Herzegovina and a 21 year old German-Afghan with dual citizenship. The funeral service on Friday was held in a number of burials after the attack.

On the evening of 19. In February, a 43 year old German shot a total of nine people with foreign roots at several crime scenes. The marksman is also said to have killed his mother before taking his own life.

The two dead for whom the funeral service was held on Friday were the last two of the nine victims with foreign roots. Only the perpetrator himself and his mother have not yet been buried, as the city announced.

A central commemoration is planned for Hanau next Wednesday (March 4). Among others, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Hesse's Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) are expected. (AP)