Practice doctors want replenishments of protective clothing
Round 170 Infections in Germany
Um 15 o'clock the Robert Koch Institute had published its last count, therefore there are officially 157 Diseased in Germany. Subsequently, new reports came from several federal states. According to the dpa count, there are now around in Germany 170 infections.
First cases in Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony
In Brandenburg, for the first time, a person can be shown to have contracted coronavirus . It was a man in the district of Oberhavel who had returned from a trip to South Tyrol, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health. He was “isolated at home” and in one stable condition .
Previously, Saxony had reported a first case, a retired man who was traveling from a bus Italy had returned. According to the Pirna district office, he and his wife are in domestic quarantine – just like 30 other participants of the bus trip. One of the passengers from Hanover had previously tested positive for the virus.
In the evening, the Thuringian Ministry of Health reported a first case: a 57 – year-old from the Saale-Orla district was affected, tweeted the Ministry. (Tsp, dpa)
South Korea reports 600 further cases of infection
The number of Covid – 19 – Infections in South Korea continues to rise. The health authorities reported on Tuesday 600 other cases where infected with the pathogen of the lung disease. The total reached 4812 . The number of deaths associated with the new corona virus increased by two compared to the previous day 28.
Again the majority of new cases of infection in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding region. Daegu alone accounts for almost three quarters of all officially proven infections in the country. In the city with 2.5 million inhabitants, there is the largest accumulation of infections among followers of the Christian sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which also has connections to China. According to the authorities, some sect members visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan in January, where the origin of Covid – 19 is suspected.
The cult leader Lee Man Hee made a public apology on Monday for the spread of the virus among his followers. The city of Seoul had previously filed a criminal complaint with the prosecutor for murder and other allegations against Lee and twelve other leading members of the sect. Among other things, they are accused of not cooperating sufficiently with the health authorities and of withheld the names of followers who should be tested for the virus. The sect, which is controversial in South Korea, rejects the allegations. (AP)
So far only a cancellation for Leipzig Book Fair
The exhibitors hold the Leipzig Book Fair despite the spread of the corona virus, loyalty. There have been so far only one rejection , said Book Fair Speaker Ruth Justen. It is an exhibitor of the integrated Manga-Comic-Con comic fair, whose headquarters in Tokyo have prohibited the participation of major events worldwide. In total, around 2193 Exhibitors expected at the Leipzig Book Fair – as many as in the previous year (2547).
The fair should be from 12. to 15. In March. In the previous year there were around 286 000 Visitors came to the book show and the accompanying reading festival “Leipzig reads”. Fair spokeswoman Justen said whether Corona concerns could impact visitor numbers this year. There were inquiries, but the number of messages outweighed that visitors would be happy to see the Leipzig Book Fair.
Nationwide have been in the past few days Due to the increasing number of infections in Germany, several large trade fairs have been canceled or postponed. These include the ITB tourism exchange in Berlin, the Pro Wein in Düsseldorf or the Cologne hardware fair. (AP)
FDP boss demands “anti-crisis package” because of corona virus
FDP chief Christian Lindner has asked the federal government to put an “anti-crisis package” against the economic Consequences of a coronavirus epidemic. “The OECD is already warning of a recession,” said the party chairman of the German Press Agency in Berlin. Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU) misjudges the seriousness of the situation when he says that he wants to look at the facts first. “It is high time to set up a crisis team in the Federal Ministry of Economics too.”
An anti-crisis package includes completely abolishing the already unconstitutional solidarity surcharge. At least the already planned partial abolition of the solos should be brought back to January 1. “This would relieve the burden on companies and citizens and boost the domestic economy,” said Lindner.
In order to bring forward investments, the planning right should be temporarily reduced to the bare minimum. New investment impulses could arise from the introduction of types of depreciation that are advantageous for companies. In addition, the electricity tax should be reduced and affected companies should have easier access to short-time work.
“The corona virus is first and foremost about protecting the population. However, we must also counteract possible economic consequences, “said Lindner.
The OECD had on Monday in view of the Covid – 19 – Epidemic raised the alarm: If spread further, the euro zone or Japan could slide into a recession this year, explained the chief economist of the industrialized nations organization, Laurence Boone. (AP)
China reports more infected people – controversial counting
In China the number of dead increased further 31 on 2943, as reported by the Health Commission in Beijing. With 125 newly registered infections recorded the number of virus cases 80. 151 to . All new deaths and most contagions are therefore to be found in the severely affected province of Hubei in central China.
However, the true extent of the epidemic in China seems unclear, as the Counting has been changed several times , which has a noticeable effect on the official statistics. As the Chinese magazine “Caixin” reported, for example, people who have been shown to be infected but do not show any symptoms of the disease can no longer be counted as newly confirmed infections since the beginning of February, but can be listed elsewhere. Such people can also be contagious.
Also clinical diagnoses are excluded . Since the DNA tests are often incorrect, the doctor only determines the infection based on the symptoms. The increase has decreased significantly since the new counting method. According to experts, the changes can also have an impact on statistical surveys such as the mortality rate. “It shows that it may be more common and more difficult to contain than we think, which may be the most important component at this point,” Caixin quoted expert Michael Mina from the Harvard School of Public Health. (AP)
Practice doctors need more protective clothing
The Practitioners see themselves armed for handling the new corona virus in Germany – but need to take action on Replenishment of protective equipment . “The basic inventory that the resident colleagues have in their practices will not suffice nationwide if the number of suspected cases increases,” said the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, the German Press Agency. “And everything points to that.”
One is therefore in discussion with the Federal Ministry of Health and all those involved in order to be able to quickly remedy the situation and to provide protective clothing there where it is needed. “There has to be clarity about how the doctors can get the necessary material.” Here too, there is constant coordination.
Gassen emphasized: “We take the situation seriously. But there is unchanged no reason to panic . “It it was to be expected that the number of confirmed cases would increase and would probably continue to increase. “But it is important: Many infected people have no symptoms at all, most only have flu-like symptoms, only a few become seriously ill.” It should not be forgotten that, regardless of the corona virus, many people are currently suffering from a cold or a flu-like infection.
When asked whether the practices could cope with the situation, the head of the statutory health insurance physician said: “A clear yes!” The resident colleagues are well organized and set up , As far as tests for the new virus are concerned, it was possible to quickly agree on the assumption of costs with the umbrella organization of statutory health insurance companies. “If a doctor considers such a test to be appropriate from a medical point of view, then he should also carry it out.” It is a throat swab that is evaluated in a laboratory. “There are no known capacity problems here.”
Gassen generally explained that he could of course understand patient concerns. “You can support us: Anyone who is worried that they may have contracted the infection because they have cold symptoms and have been in a region where corona cases have occurred – this is important – first call a doctor or Emergency service practice. ”It is also possible to use the nationwide service telephone number 116 117 to choose. If necessary, a further clarification will be carried out there. (AP)
Also NBA reacts to the coronavirus
A maximum of one fistbump are allowed to the NBA – fans expect from basketball players in the best league in the world in the coming days – players should avoid clapping because of the new corona virus . This comes from a recommendation of the league to the teams, about which the US sports broadcaster ESPN reported on Monday evening (local time). The professionals should therefore only sign autographs with their own pens, they should no longer accept items they have brought with them – and they should also pay attention to washing their hands regularly and well, as well as keeping enough distance from battered people.
, the officials in charge of the league, on the other hand, think it's okay. On Monday, the US health authority CDC increased the number of people tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen in the USA to 43. According to media reports, however, it should already be significantly more. Six people died in the United States from the effects of their illness. (AP)
The Emanuel Lasker high school is closed. The reason is an infected teacher. There was 80 contact persons.
There is a first confirmed #Covid – 19 – Case in Thuringia. On 57 – year-old man from the Saale -Orla circle tested positive for the #Corona virus. He is in the hospital. The health department immediately began to identify potential contact persons.
51) year old was in the rescue center of the Oberhavelkliniken
Our colleague Monika Kaufmann from the Potsdam Latest News has new information on the first coronavirus case in Brandenburg:
According to Tobias Arbinger, spokesman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Health, the patient is one 51 – year-old man from the district of Oberhavel.
The man was up to 29. February on vacation in South Tyrol. Subsequently, he presented himself with “with fever and flu symptoms in the rescue center of the Oberhavel clinics”. The man is currently symptom-free, his condition stable. Arbinger told the PNN that he was in domestic isolation.
Brandenburg's Minister of Health Ursula Nonnemacher said that it is now a matter of “breaking the chain of infection as quickly as possible. The health authority in Oberhavel will therefore concentrate on finding all the people with whom the Corona patient has had contact in the past few days ”.
On Tuesday afternoon the minister wants to inform about the new situation at a press conference.
Another dead person in France
According to the authorities, another person who has been infected with the novel corona virus has died in France – and the number has also increased of registered infections. There are 61 new registered cases in France, said health director Jérôme Salomon at a press conference on Monday. Also be a 89 – Year-olds tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus after their death. Accordingly, the woman had died in the town of Compiègne in northern France.
The number of infections known in France since the end of January thus increased 191. 107 of the cases are “part of a transmission chain,” said Salomon. The Sars-CoV-2 virus can cause the disease Covid – 19 cause.
Two people infected with the pathogen had previously died in France: one died in mid-February 80 year old Chinese tourist, last Wednesday a 60 – annual Frenchman from the department of l'Oise in northern France. Compiègne is also in this administrative district. (AP)
Further deaths in the USA – six people died
The novel corona virus has also spread further in the USA and has resulted in six deaths so far. The dead were reported from nursing homes in the US state of Washington near the metropolis of Seattle, the local authorities said on Monday. The first death there was reported on Saturday, the first since the outbreak began in the United States.
On Monday, the US health authority CDC increased the number of people who had previously tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen in the USA on 43. According to media reports, however, it should already be significantly more. The first case was also reported from the metropolis of New York at the weekend. The woman aged from the end 30 got infected during a trip to Iran. (AP)
Two new cases in Berlin
In Berlin there are two other people with the Coronavirus is infected. It is a woman from Marzahn-Hellersdorf and a man from Mitte, health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) told rbb.
Berlin half marathon is on the brink
Actually they were looking forward to their anniversary at the SCC. To the 40. The half marathon across Berlin was supposed to take place on Sunday, April 5. 34. 000 Participants from all over the world – sold out for months. But now the anticipation has given way to worry, because the half marathon is also on the brink because of the spreading corona virus.
“We plan to continue with the event,” said SCC Managing Director Jürgen Lock, who wanted to find out more about the topic at the Senate Chancellery on Monday.
There are no announcements or guidelines from politics for organizers like him, says Lock and sounds frustrated. “Nobody has approached us so far.” Correct crisis management is not yet in place.
He expects the districts of Mitte and Tempelhof, where the start, finish and fair take place, to contact him by the end of the week. “The urgency of reliability for organizers has shown the weekend,” said Lock, referring to the ITB cancellation. (Felix Hackenbruch)
Guest was infected: “Tropical Island” employee not infected
relief from 104 affected employees of the Tropical Islands leisure pool in Brandenburg: The tests for the novel corona virus were negative for everyone. The spokesman for the Brandenburg Ministry of Health, Tobias Arbinger, announced on Monday evening. He appealed to the district office in Lübben. Previously, for 90 Employees can be given the all-clear; For 14 more then the test was still pending. (AP)
157 known infected people in Germany
The number of confirmed n Corona – infectious ones in Germany is at seven on 157 gone up. The Robert Koch Institute announced this in the afternoon. Most cases continue to exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, where alone 90 sick people are known. (AP)
Number of coronavirus deaths in Italy increases 52
According to the authorities in Italy, 52 people died from the consequences of a coronavirus infection. Inland 24 hours is the number of fatalities by 18 increased, the civil protection authority announced in the evening. It currently records 2036 confirmed diseases. That is a fifth more than on Sunday than 1694 cases were reported.
Three new cases in Africa – first infected person in Senegal
in Africa there are three other cases of the novel corona virus. In addition to the two North African countries Egypt and Algeria also reported on Monday evening the West African state of Senegal a case. Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr announced in the evening that the infected person was a French who had been living in the country for two years ; after returning from a home visit on 26. A private hospital was visited for examination in February and has been kept in quarantine ever since.
According to the Ministry of Health, a foreigner in Egypt had also contracted the Sars-CoV virus in Egypt. 2 infected. It is the second case in the most populous country in North Africa.
In Algeria one 53 – year-old woman and her 24 year old daughter. According to the Ministry of Health, they had recently housed a man and his daughter who had tested positive for the virus when they returned from France. Previously only one case of coronavirus was known in Algeria.
Silke Friedrich emailed parents of the Berlin Metropolitan School
The parents of the private Berlin Metropolitan School were of a mother on Monday against 13. 30 o'clock by email from managing director Silke Friedrich informed that the school as Close precaution ♥ and parents can collect their children if necessary should.
They have a “member of our community” informed that “they” had had contact with an infected person, it said in the mail. Mails are sent in English. So far there has been no case at the school itself. The school should also remain closed on Tuesday.
The parents were not encouraged , their children leave at home and keep there in quarantine, so the mother. According to an employee, some parents are came very quickly , others were around one hour via the respective class app had been referred to the mail, said the mother, who was not with her name to be mentioned in public. “When I picked up my child
was the situation relaxed, the employees were relaxed, “said the mother. “There is no one with an SOS lamp through went to school. ”
Information who had contact with the infected person has it initially not given, the further procedure should be sent by email will be informed. In the first mail it was said that the school should be longer remain closed, should learning offers via an online platform give. According to the information the school board already had after the winter vacation parents asked who had vacationed in risky areas, their Do not send children to school at first. (Ingrid Müller)
Craft fair in Munich canceled
The International Craft Fair (IHM) in Munich is canceled due to the spread of the new corona virus. The organizers announced on Monday evening in Munich. The IHM is with 1000 exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 100 000 Visitors who wic Most popular trade fair in Germany. (AP)
First coronavirus case in Saxony
In Saxony, an infection with the new coronavirus has been detected for the first time. It is a pensioner from the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains, as the spokesman for the district office said on Monday evening in Pirna. The man belonged to a group of bus travelers who had returned from Italy. (AP)