practice-doctors-want-replenishments-of-protective-clothing

Practice doctors need more protective clothing

The Practitioners see themselves armed for handling the new corona virus in Germany – but need to take action on Replenishment of protective equipment . “The basic inventory that the resident colleagues have in their practices will not suffice nationwide if the number of suspected cases increases,” said the head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, the German Press Agency. “And everything points to that.”

One is therefore in discussion with the Federal Ministry of Health and all those involved in order to be able to quickly remedy the situation and to provide protective clothing there where it is needed. “There has to be clarity about how the doctors can get the necessary material.” Here too, there is constant coordination.

Gassen emphasized: “We take the situation seriously. But there is unchanged no reason to panic . “It it was to be expected that the number of confirmed cases would increase and would probably continue to increase. “But it is important: Many infected people have no symptoms at all, most only have flu-like symptoms, only a few become seriously ill.” It should not be forgotten that, regardless of the corona virus, many people are currently suffering from a cold or a flu-like infection.

When asked whether the practices could cope with the situation, the head of the statutory health insurance physician said: “A clear yes!” The resident colleagues are well organized and set up , As far as tests for the new virus are concerned, it was possible to quickly agree on the assumption of costs with the umbrella organization of statutory health insurance companies. “If a doctor considers such a test to be appropriate from a medical point of view, then he should also carry it out.” It is a throat swab that is evaluated in a laboratory. “There are no known capacity problems here.”

Gassen generally explained that he could of course understand patient concerns. “You can support us: Anyone who is worried that they may have contracted the infection because they have cold symptoms and have been in a region where corona cases have occurred – this is important – first call a doctor or Emergency service practice. ”It is also possible to use the nationwide service telephone number 116 117 to choose. If necessary, a further clarification will be carried out there. (AP)