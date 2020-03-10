pound-with-pump

Marko Grujic was wide-eyed on Monday afternoon when he saw the camera team on television in front of him – walking on socks. The Liverpool loaner from Hertha BSC walked through premises that are usually hidden from the public. A year ago, the Berlin national soccer team inaugurated its new training center on the Olympic site in the building complex of the club's academy, which is under ensemble protection, next to the office. Since yesterday, this blue-designed sports studio has been seamlessly integrated into a state-of-the-art therapy center that Michael Preetz considers “unique” in Germany, if not beyond.

Before Marko Grujic dealt with one The therapist moved to the back of the room so that she could work undisturbed. At the other end, Michael Preetz handled the photographers with difficulty. With the applause of many invited guests, including club president Werner Gegenbauer and financial director Ingo Schiller, Hertha's manager inaugurated the “HerhaMED” therapy center. “We are delighted,” said Preetz and spoke of a “further milestone” in the infrastructural development of Hertha's football academy.

One of the initiators for this project was 2016 the AOK Nordost, Hertha's medical partner for ten years. After three years of project planning and a year of construction, functionally equipped treatment rooms and state-of-the-art equipment for training, diagnostics and rehabilitation are available on 600 square meters. The costs for the new therapy center amount to 500 000 Euro, as Preetz said.

From the academy there are around 70 players in the Professional area done

In addition to the AOK, the partners who are involved in this project include the median clinics in cooperation with the Vivantes Clinic Am Urban, and here trauma surgery, orthopedics and hand surgery. “The advantages of the new center result from the centered care,” said Benedikt Simon, Managing Director of Median Kliniken. Now everything is on the grounds of the Berlin Olympic Park, the “integration of school, training and medical care is unique,” said Preetz, who spoke of a “pound in the national and international competition for exciting young players”.

Since August 2015 the Poelchau secondary school has been located in a neighboring building complex on the Olympic site. In December she received the title “Elite School of Sports” from the German Olympic Sports Association, since 2008 she is also an “Elite School of Football”.

Currently, a total of 250 children and adolescents from U 9 to U 23 funded in the academy. Since the opening 2001 there have been around 70 players from the youth performance center in the Professional football done. This includes Arne Maier, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Jordan Torunarigha, who are currently an integral part of the professional team.

However, the professionals will not be the beneficiaries of the new therapy center. This is reserved for young Hertha students. It is also available to the public under certain conditions. “If you have a medical prescription, you can make an appointment here,” said Preetz.

According to findings from manned spaceflight

Hertha's mascot Herthinho was the first patient to be available. In a treatment room, the colossal bear perched on a massage bench. One of the numerous physiotherapists looked after him. A highlight is certainly the “Vacumed”, a tubular device that Herthas mascot would never fit in.

This external vascular pump is based on medical and technical knowledge from manned space travel. It can be used for circulatory disorders, pain, chronic wounds and so-called “restless legs”.

The patient lies on his back, legs and lower body are up to the costal arch of the tube. Then the air chamber is closed at the level of the navel. The Vacumed device then creates a vacuum at rhythmic intervals.

“By widening the finest veins in the vacuum phases, more blood gets to the muscle and there is an increase in arterial blood flow in the muscles,” said one of the therapists. By then Herthinho had long since mingled with the guests toasting themselves.