Potato Starch Market Gains Traction, Study revealed with key players AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, AKV Langholt, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Avebe, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland Group

Potato Starch Market analysis report lends a hand with businesses to prosper in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the Chemical and Materials industry. This market report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report. The Potato Starch Market report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic years 2018, the base year 2019 and the forecast for the years 2020-2027.

Global Potato Starch Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4795.50 Million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6690.25 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Potato Starch Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in potato starch market are: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, AKV Langholt, ALOJA-STARKELSEN, Avebe, Cargill, Incorporated, Emsland Group, Finnamyl Ltd, Ingredion, MANITOBA STARCH PRODUCTS, Novidon, PEPEES Group, PPZ Trzemeszno Sp, Roquette, Siddharth Starch Pvt. Ltd., Tereos.

Market Analysis by Segmentation

By Type Sweeteners Native Modified

By Distribution Indirect Direct

By Nature Organic Conventional

By End-user Food industry Textile industry paper industry Pharmaceuticals Personal care Others

By Geography(North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Cargill launches a unique starch C CreamTex 06329 which reduces the 50% fat. It allows the fat reduction and gives us the better taste. It is a texturizing starch which has a unique portfolio of texturizers and emulsifiers. They improve the texture and rheological behaviour of the finished product.

In February 2017, Emsland launched a newly developed product which is named as Emden ET 50. It is developed as a cross linked and hydroxypropylated starch which results in a transparent, flexible and elastic form. It is suitable to produce vegan and fat free confectionary products.

