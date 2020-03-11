postpones-the-em-until-next-summer!

The further away professional football has moved from the grassroots in recent years, the more it emphasizes its social responsibility. Of course, he does not see himself as a hunter for maximum profit, but rather as a fighter for peace and against everything bad in the world: against violence, racism, sexism, discrimination of all kinds. This attitude is conveyed by football above all through colorful and somewhat aseptic Marketing campaigns.

In the current situation, which – a bit pathetically speaking – is about life and death, football could show that it is really serious about social responsibility. And that there are more important things than adhering to the general schedule, advertising contracts and the continued unabated cash flow.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn already recommended at the weekend to curb the corona epidemic, all events with more than a thousand people to suspend first. But instead of taking this suggestion seriously and canceling the games in the top leagues or at least for the time being excluding all spectators for the time being, football prefers to fool around. The German Ice Hockey League showed on Tuesday that it can be done differently. Whether for health-political or economic reasons, it should be left open.

And Dirk Zingler threatens with compensation

The German Football League (DFL), however, that Representation of the 36 first and second division teams, flees from their responsibility and prefers to leave the necessary decisions to the state authorities. And German football, in the person of Union President Dirk Zingler, is not even too stupid to threaten the health authorities with claims for damages if the club is not allowed to let spectators into its stadium.

However – so fair you have to be – the DFL is anything but free in its actions. This is due to the much larger event that takes place in summer. To be held. At the 12. The European Football Championship begins in Rome in June. How absurd this sentence sounds! Especially in those days when all of Italy is more or less cordoned off to curb the spread of the corona virus. Even more abstruse is the information from the European association Uefa that the planned schedule for the European Championship does not have to be changed.

Yes! He must! And as quickly as possible! In the currently confusing situation, the Uefa should not rumble for long and play for time. You should make the decision now and immediately: We are postponing the EM to the coming year.

The competition is becoming increasingly distorted

Of course, things can look very different in three months with Corona (which the experts are rather not assuming, however). And maybe the soccer fans could actually travel freely through Europe again, from Baku to Bilbao and from Glasgow to Bucharest. But even if the Uefa doesn't care about health, it shouldn't be the needs and problems of its member associations. All over Europe, the schedules are getting mixed up, the competition is distorted because sometimes there is no, sometimes partial, sometimes without a spectator and sometimes with.

The national leagues remain in the summer because of the European Championship almost no scope for the urgently required game cancellations. With a postponement of the European Championship, however, it is in the hands of the Uefa to significantly reduce the pressure on its member associations. The leagues could, for example, completely stop playing for two weeks, so there would be a uniform regulation for everyone. And such a decision would probably also have a positive effect on health.

Uefa would not even have to exaggerate its step in socio-political terms. You could also simply say: We do it for sport.