postponement-of-sales-tax-for-municipalities

The controversial VAT obligation for the municipalities is only coming 2022. The Federal Ministry of Finance reacted to the concerns of the three municipal associations on Thursday and extended the transition period for the implementation of the EU directive by two years. Otherwise, municipalities would have had to pay VAT and sales tax on services and offers that private companies may or may provide. However, from the perspective of the city council, district council and association of cities and municipalities, the preparations for this had not yet progressed far enough. In particular, inter-municipal cooperation in many services, such as data centers, recycling centers or even winter services, are affected by the tax liability. This could also lead to higher fees for citizens.

Longer transition period

Now there is more time to clarify open tax issues. The Ministry of Finance announced that the transition period could be extended under European law. Parliamentary State Secretary Sarah Ryglewski (SPD) told Tagesspiegel: “This is good news for many cities and municipalities. You should have more time to implement the European legal requirements. It is now important that all the necessary changes are tackled consistently. “

Stefan Schmidt, municipal expert for the Greens in the Bundestag, said:” It is good that the hanging game for the municipalities is now over . The Federal Government must now use the time gained to quickly and comprehensively clarify the many outstanding application questions. “

The district council was relieved.” At least this saves time. This time must be used, to clarify the fundamental questions and to avert the impending problems for the municipalities, “said association spokesman Markus Mempel. “We call on the federal government to come up with a consistent and communal solution. This is of immense importance for the future of inter-communal cooperation, especially if the cooperating municipalities have to be reimbursed the sales tax to be paid via a sales tax refund system . “