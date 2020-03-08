posters-against-hopp-and-dfb,-but-no-interruptions

Dietmar Hopp, the patron of TSG Hoffenheim, was not in the Schalke Arena. But that was not a surprise in itself, after all, Hopp hadn't been traveling to his home club's away games for years. But nevertheless, the billionaire from Sinsheim was of course a topic in the arena of Gelsenkirchen, which bears the name of a large national beer brand. Already in the third minute of the game between Schalke 04 and TSG Hoffenheim, the “soccer mafia DFB” resounded. The game was played well without interruptions, and in the end FC Schalke 04 played 60. 000 visitors Visitors 1: 1 (1: 0) against Hoffenheim.

In the violent conflict of the past few days and weeks between the associations and parts of the fans, the association “Fan Scenes in Germany” had announced further protests. The collective penalty for fans of Borussia Dortmund, who are not allowed to accompany their team to games at TSG Hoffenheim for two seasons, was the trigger for the violent conflict of the past few days and weeks with the German Football Association (DFB) and Dietmar Hopp.

Further protests against DFB and Hopp

The fans of FC Schalke 04 apparently wanted to express their protest against the DFB and the Hoffenheim patron Dietmar Hopp in – in their opinion – an unusual way. At the beginning of the Bundesliga game on Saturday and one day before International Women's Day, banners were displayed that read: “We apologize to all whores for connecting them to Mr. Hopp.” And: “Your problem is the crosshairs, our problem is the son of a bitch! ”Maybe these misogynistic sayings had been made by male fans, but that was not the issue. The game then offered the fans some distraction, and that was rather surprising.

After all, high football art was not necessarily to be expected with this approach. Schalke coach David Wagner said in the run-up to the point: “There are two teams meeting, which are certainly not in their best phase at the moment.” During the week the Schalke suffered their unspectacular end in the DFB Cup quarter-finals, at 0: 1 against the German champions. Coach Wagner explained that his team had to take the “extremely dense compactness” and the “duel strength in tight spaces” from the Bayern game.

Schalke was then the better team. The passivity in the TSG defense was more reminiscent of the 0: 6 against Bayern last weekend. Consequently, Schalke also took the lead, the Englishman Jonjoe Kenny served Weston McKennie with a nice pass, a high ball in the penalty area. The American turned 1-0. The team from Gelsenkirchen had the game and the opponent under control, at least until the break.

Jena against 1860 shortly before the termination

in the second half the game then splashed a little to itself. From then on, both teams avoided the big risk. Hoffenheim didn't want to concede a second goal, and Schalke obviously wanted to avoid the equalizer. At first, a goal by Benjamin Hübner for Hoffenheim was not recognized because of an offside position – a tight decision. A little later, however, the substitute Christoph Baumgartner then literally met from close range to 1-1 after a corner, the Schalke defense was caught in deep sleep. Afterwards Schalke struggled honestly, but not much happened. Neither in the square nor in the ranks.

Also in Freiburg there was criticism of the DFB – and the president Fritz Keller present in the stadium. Photo: Patrick Seeger / dpa

There were also fan protests in other Bundesliga stadiums. DFB President Fritz Keller had to read as a spectator during the game of SC Freiburg against 1. FC Union a banner directed against the association with the wording “Your dialogues more appearances than being”. In addition, it said on a poster alluding to the violent reactions to the attacks against Hopp “DFB Dietmar's Football Association”. The insulting calls from both fan camps against the DFB are unlikely to have escaped Keller. “Bribes, collective punishments, deaths in Qatar – whoever is the ugly face in football is clear,” said a banner from the Ultras from Hertha BSC. In the Bayer Leverkusen block the banner “matchday dismemberment, collective punishments, lies – you are the enemies of football” could be read.

Elsewhere, the fan protests were even more violent than in the Bundesliga . The conflict stretched into the third division. The game of FC Carl Zeiss Jena against 1860 Munich was probably on the verge of being abandoned. Referee Florian Exner interrupted the game twice on Saturday because in the block of home fans shortly after the kick-off, posters against the German Football Association and Hoffenheim patron Dietmar Hopp were shown. After he had briefly ordered both teams into the cabins and the banners were finally rolled in, the referee from Bielefeld continued the encounter after just under 15 Minutes of interruption continues. (Tsp)