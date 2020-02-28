post-stops-producing-its-own-electric-van

Deutsche Post will completely discontinue the production of its street scooter electric transporters later this year 2020. “At the current time we said: we can no longer wait. We have to make a decision, ”said CEO Frank Appel in a conference call on Friday. Last year the street scooter made around 100 million euros in losses. “This is the logical consequence,” said Appel, explaining the move. For a long time, Swiss Post had tried to find a buyer. “We always said that we don't want to be an automaker,” said Appel. There should no longer be any new orders. The delivery of vehicles will continue until next year – but these are primarily intended for own stock. After that, the street scooter will be converted to a pure existing fleet. Nevertheless, the Post wants to continue to switch its fleet to electric drives as announced. The Management Board expects one-time expenses of

for 2020 to 400 million euros. The CEO did not want to comment on Friday what the news meant for the street scooter employees and how many of them there are currently. The same applies to the production facilities in Aachen and Düren.

“It was foreseeable that the thing would not be sustainable,” said automobile expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer of the German Press Agency. With a view to the Aachen-based electric car start-up eGo, he added: “This will frighten investors of eGo.”

2010 Founded as a start-up in the vicinity of the RWTH Aachen University, Streetscooter has been part of Deutsche Post since 2014. 2019 it was said that Streetscooter is planning a large-scale expansion.

In the course of the news, Swiss Post also restricted its previous profit target for the entire group: The goal of increasing Swiss Post's operating profit (Ebit) to 2020 to more than five billion euros some years ago now only applies with two restrictions. On the one hand, the street scooter-out is shrinking the numbers, and the rampant corona virus is dampening expectations. On average, analysts had expected an operating profit of just under EUR 4.9 billion even without these new charges for 2020.

Above all, losses Transports to and from China

The coronavirus crisis has so far been felt by Swiss Post with DHL Express and in the DHL freight business, especially with transports to and from China. In February this burdened the result with approximately 60 to 70 million euros .

Swiss Post did not really want to present the balance sheet for 2019 until March. In view of the current developments, however, the group has already announced some key figures: Sales grew slightly 2019 63 , 3 billion euros. The operating result was EUR 4 13 billion euros. As a result, the company easily missed the expectations of analysts. Swiss Post wants the full year numbers as planned on 10. March. (dpa / Tsp)