Portable Gluten Tester Market was estimated to grow at 14.6 % CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to rising incidences of celiac diseases in the developed regions: says Absolute Markets Insights

Celiac diseases tend to affect 1% of healthy, average Americans. This essentially means that 3 million (2018) people in the United States suffer from celiac disease. Out of which 97% are undiagnosed. Increasing awareness of celiac disease have helped to increase the demand for FDA-approved health products. Increasing numbers of health issues, such as high cholesterol levels, obesity and low energy, have driven retailers to distribute goods that meet consumer health needs. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is driving the demand for portable gluten tester market. Growing instances of diseases, most notably chronic and non-communicable diseases leading to disability or death have bolstered the demand for gluten-free products. Manufacturers focus on the usage of gluten-free ingredients in their goods to satisfy the increasing demand for non-fat foods. The need for mobile gluten monitoring has therefore been heightened. A wide range of health problems in the present population increases the demand for portable gluten testers. Celiac disease is defined as an infectious genetic disorder in which gluten-eating may cause serious damage to the small intestine. In fact, there are no causes or treatments for celiac disease except for a gluten-free diet that is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley.

Market research on the global gluten-free bakery market consider that an increase in the number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies will be one of the major factors that will have a positive effect on market growth. Another major factor favoring market growth is increasing incidences of Irresistible Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases Factors such as changing environmental scenario, decline in the level of good microbes and antibiotic intake are causing sensitivity and allergies among people. Such factors is anticipated to assist the overall portable gluten tester market over the next eight years. The company named Nima makes food sensors marketed to people who are allergic to peanuts and gluten-sensitive.

In terms of revenue, the global portable gluten tester market stood at USD 104.93 million in 2018 and is expected to generate USD 639.74 million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of portable gluten tester market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

As the demand for bakeries grows, manufacturers are focusing their efforts on investing ingredients that meet consumer health requirements. Manufacturers plan to expand their customer base and promote their products in retail outlets which are made up of gluten-free ingredients. The Nima device test baked products such as cookies and cake amongst other. Though the device faces a few inconsistencies, the method of deriving result at one point of time proves to be an effective method and popular among the consumers

North America held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period owing to the rising number of celiac diseases in the United States region

The portable gluten tester market includes player such as Nima, EZ Gluten, and GlutenTox among others

Portable Gluten Tester Market:

By Application Type Bakery Products Snacks & RTE Products Pizzas & Pastas Condiments & Dressings

By Distribution Channel Conventional Stores Specialty Stores Drugstores & Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

