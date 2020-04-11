POMPE DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET – INDUSTRY TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2026 | AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, INC., TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY, SANOFI,, VALERION THERAPEUTICS

Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market By Type (Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease, Non-Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease, Late-Onset Pompe Disease), Therapy Type (Medication, Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Physiotherapy, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market

Global pompe disease treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 8.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.. Special regulatory grants and drug designations for orphan drugs mainly for the treatment of the rare diseases such as Pompe disease are driving the market growth.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Sample @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pompe-disease-treatment-market&skp

Market Definition: Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market

Pompe disease is a genetic disorder that is caused by the buildup of a complex sugar called glycogen in cells and tissues. This accumulation of glycogen causes impairment in organs and tissues. This disease majorly causes muscle wasting, muscle weakness and other complications such as cardiac problems and respiratory disorders. GAA gene is responsible for breakdown of glycogen in the body. In Pompe disease, mutation occurs in GAA gene that results in accumulation of glycogen in tissues and organs.

The incidence rate of Pompe disease is approximately 1 in 40,000 births in the United States. Pompe disease occurs in males and females in same number. However, the incidence of this disease varies in different ethnic groups.

Market Drivers

Advancement in the gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapies also acts as a market driver

Rising healthcare infrastructure for Pompe disease drugs will expand the market size

Increasing research and development for effective treatments and diagnosis technologies for Pompe disease is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising prevalence rate of people suffering from Pompe disease is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Limited patient pool and heterogeneity of the disease in different regions hampers the market growth

Lack of awareness about the disease and its available treatment options are major restrains for the market growth

High cost associated with the therapy will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market

By Type

Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease

Non-Classic Infantile-Onset Pompe Disease

Late-Onset Pompe Disease

By Therapy Type

Medication

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Physiotherapy

Supportive Therapies

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U. S. FDA for AT-GAA a novel treatment that consist ATB200, a recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) enzyme used for the treatment of patients with Pompe disease. This grant will expedite the development and review of AT-GAA for pompe disease

In March 2017, Valerion Therapeutics developed VAL-1221, a combination fusion protein synthesized by antibody delivery technology and recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) for treatment of patients with Pompe disease. This therapy is advanced as it has the ability to act on glycogen present in cytoplasm of late-onset pompe disease patients. This development will bring an effective novel therapy for Pompe disease and enhance the market of the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global pompe disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Pompe disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Contents Is Available Here@https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pompe-disease-treatment-market&skp

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pompe disease treatment market are Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Sanofi,, Valerion Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Oxyrane, EpiVax, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Audentes Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., BioMarin, ABIOMED, Sarepta Therapeutics,. Biogen, Genentech, Inc., among others.

Research Methodology: Global Pompe Disease Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global pompe disease treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com