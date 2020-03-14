POLYVINYL CHLORIDE (PVC) MARKET WITNESS TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY DURING 2020-2026 WITH FOCUSES ON MAJOR KEY PLAYERS SAPPCO.COMA, KEM ONE, WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION, INEOS, CHEMSON GROUP, POLYONE CORPORATION, AISCONDEL LAMINADOS S.A

polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 125.98 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report brings into focus public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. Furthermore, drivers and restraints of the market assessed in this report makes you aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provides estimations about the future practice. This market report is of huge importance in many aspects for better understanding of the market which lead to sky-scraping business growth. Deliberately analyzed facts and figures of the industry and powerful business insights mentioned in this business research report are the key aspects to achieve a long-term business growth. Furthermore, the Market analysis report deeply analyses the potential of the market with respect to current state of affairs and the future prospects by considering all aspects of industry.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market are ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma, KEM ONE, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Chemson Group, PolyOne Corporation, Aiscondel Laminados S.A., Arkema and Chemplast Sanmar Limited among others.

Polyvinyl Chloride is a type of polymer which is produced by polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer. The material is used instead of traditional materials like iron, copper or wood owing to its strength and durability and resistance to corrosion. The purest form of polyvinyl chloride is white, brittle solid and marginally resolvable in tetrahydrofuran while insoluble in alcohol. It can be produced with the help of phthalates and plasticizers. The PVC is used in various applications such as building & construction, automotive and others.

Market Drivers:

Owing to a wide range of applications in the household, commercial and industrial sectors drives the market growth

Increasing disposable income in emerging economies of Brazil, China and India is driving the market growth

Increasing application of PVC in consumer and electrical & electronic industries acts as a driver for the growth of this market

Increase in use of un-plasticized PVC in place of wood used in window frames and sills can act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Recent economic slowdown has affected automotive and construction markets in the U.S. & Canada is hampering the market growth

Changing demand-supply spectrum owing to strengthening of regulations in Asia-Pacific region is restricting the growth of this market

Global environmental concerns such as carbon emission and global warming also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

By Product Type

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

Low-Smoke PVC

Chlorinated PVC

By Stabilizer Type

Calcium-based Stabilizers

Lead-based Stabilizers

Tin-based Stabilizers

Barium Based Stabilizers

Others

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Film & Sheets

Wire & Cables

Bottles

Profiles

Hoses & Tubing

Others

By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market report comprises of all the crucial market parameters and hence it can be used for your business. Furthermore, complete company profiles covered in this report also explains what recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are taking place by the numerous key players and brands in the market. The report is provided with the transparent research studies which have taken place by a team work of experts in their own domain. This market report also endows with company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the manufacturer’s section

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

