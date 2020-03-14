Polyurethane Foam market witness to grow significantly during 2020-2026 with focuses on major key players Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, INOAC Corporation, Eurofoam Group, Foampartner Group, Huntsman Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Rogers Corporation, UFP Technologies

polyurethane foam market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain, BASF SE, INOAC Corporation, Eurofoam Group, Foampartner Group, Huntsman Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Rogers Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Henkel Polybit and among others.

Polyurethane foams are type of polymers which are made by reacting diisocyanates with polyols. Polyurethane foams are generally abbreviated as PU foam or PUR foams. PU foams are used for providing insulation and protect the material against external sources that lead to corrosion. The type of agent or catalyst used with isocyanates in the production of polyurethane foam depends on the application for what PU foam is being produced. There are three types of polyurethane foams available: Flexible Foams, Rigid Foams and Spray Foams.

Segmentation: Global Polyurethane Foam Market

Global polyurethane foam market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end-user and density composition.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into flexible foam, rigid foam and spray foam. The flexible foam segment holds the largest market share. In April, BASF acquired GRUPO THERMOTEK. THERMOTEK is a waterproofing systems supplier which will help the company to add the products under its construction industry.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, automotive, footwear, packaging, others. The automotive segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period 2019-2026. In April 2018, BASF signed agreement to acquire business segment of additional seeds and crop protection from Bayer. This will enhance the company’s product portfolio with the addition of new products under this category.

On the basis of density composition, the market is segmented into low-density polyurethane foam, medium-density polyurethane foam and high-density polyurethane foam. The low density polyurethane foam in the preferred foam for various applications. In December 2018, Recticel announced the agreement to acquire Proseat. The company made a new joint venture with Sekisui which allowed Proseat to build on leading position as Europe’s largest independent automotive moulded seat foam manufacturer.



