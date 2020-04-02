Polystyrene Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years|INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Total, Trinseo, BASF SE, SABIC, SIBUR, HIRSCH Servo AG

This world-class Polystyrene Market report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Polystyrene Market business report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is a vital document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Global polystyrene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.94 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Polystyrene Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polystyrene market are INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Total, Trinseo, BASF SE, SABIC, SIBUR, HIRSCH Servo AG, ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Chi Mei Corporation, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Flint Hills Resources among others

Market Analysis by Segmentation

By Grade

General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)



By Form

Foams

Films & Sheets

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

High penetration of polystyrene in the electronics and appliances industry drives the market growth

Increasing plastic consumption and rapid urbanization is also enhancing the growth of the market

Growing demand for insulation materials from construction and packaging industries acts as a market driver

Growing packaging industry is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Rapid fluctuation in raw material price is hampering the market growth

Various disposal related issues with polystyrene material and its negative scrap value can hamper the market growth

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June, BASF SE increases its global production for Neopor by 40,000 metric tons per year. This will help the company to meet the growing demand for the material in the market and will increase the brand awareness among the population

In March 2019, Trinseo has increased the prices for polystyrene of the product name STYRON. The focus is to provide innovative and sustainable solutions in wide range of markets such as consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices and assist the customers in a better way

