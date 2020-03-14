Polymethyl Methacrylate Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth by 2026 | Top Players- The Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market, By Type (Extruded Sheet, Pellets, Beads, Cast Sheets & Blocks, Others), Grade (Optical Grade, General Purpose Grade), Application (Signs & Displays, Construction, Automotive, Lighting Fixtures, Electronics, Sanitary Ware, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.65 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The examination and investigation completed in this Polymethyl Methacrylate Market report helps customers to find developing business sector, the product demand and the customer’s view regarding the product. To transform complex market bits of knowledge into more straightforward variant, entrenched apparatuses and systems are utilized for utilized in this Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market report.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, The Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation., Chi Mei Corporation., GEHR Plastics Inc., Kolon Industries Inc., 3A Composites GmbH, ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH, FORHOUSE CORPORATION, KURARAY CO. LTD., LG Chem., LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION., Lucite International, Makevale Group, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD., Nylus SK sro, RTP Company, Karl Jungbecker GmbH & Co. KG, The Dow Chemical Company, Maxiglas Corp, and BASF SE.

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is also known as acrylic glass or acrylic, is a transparent thermoplastic which comes in the form of sheets, blocks, pellets, bead and even other sorts. The material is used as a lightweight substitute to glass that is more durable, versatile and can even be used as a shatterproof glass. Due to its transparency and light weight it is very majorly applied for LCD panels and display sign covers.

In 2016, in a report published by Macquarie Bank, 88.1 million cars & light vehicles were sold, in 2017 that number rose by an estimated 3.7%, and in 2018 that number is expected to rise another 3.6% by 2018, these numbers are expected to positively affect the demand of polymethyl methacrylate as automotive industry is one of the major end-users of it.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from a number of applicable industries is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in awareness of the capabilities and advantages of polymethyl methacrylate in replacing other heavy weigh materials as a lightweight substitute is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation and variability in prices of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of raw material causing the supply of these materials to fluctuate is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market

By Type Extruded Sheet Pellets Beads Cast Sheets & Blocks Others

By Grade Optical Grade General Purpose Grade

By Application Signs & Displays Signage Display Boards Point of Sale Boards Construction Barriers Shatterproof Glass Noise Barriers Flooring Polymethyl Methacrylate Resin Flooring High-End Decorative Flooring Paints & Coatings Automotive Body Parts Lamp Covers Interior & Exterior Trim Accessories Windshields Sun Visor Lighting Fixtures Light Guide Panels Solar Equipment Electronics Mobile Phones, Tablets & LCD Screens Touch Screens Cover Panels LCD Screens Sanitary Ware Others By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



This Polymethyl Methacrylate report contains market data that provides a detailed analysis of the ABC industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Furthermore, this market research report presents delegate overview of the market in following terms; identify industry trends, measure brand awareness, potency and insights and offers competitive intelligence. It covers a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. All the data, statistics and information is backed up by well established analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Being an excellent in quality, Polymethyl Methacrylate market research report gains customer confidence and trust.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Polymethyl Methacrylate market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Polymethyl Methacrylate – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Polymethyl Methacrylate

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Content:

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Polymethyl Methacrylate Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

