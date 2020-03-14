Polylactic acid (PLA) market witness to grow significantly during 2020-2026 with focuses on major key players TOYOBO CO., LTD.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Dow; TORAY INDUSTRIES

Polylactic acid (PLA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4283.25 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE; Danimer Scientific; Futerro SA; NatureWorks LLC; Total Corbion PLA; Synbra Technology bv; Hitachi, Ltd.; Sulzer Ltd; TOYOBO CO., LTD.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Dow; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; weforyou GmbH; Merck KGaA; Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.; The Chemical Company and Reliance Life Sciences among others.

Market Definition: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market

Polylactic acid is a type of renewable plastic sourced from biodegradable raw materials such as corn, sugarcane, sugar beet and cassava. This bioplastic is produced from crystallization of lactic acid found in various plant sources. Polylactic acid finds its application in a number of end-use industries such as packaging, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture, textiles, medical, automotive and electronics among others.

Market Drivers:

High demand from the industries for the consumption of green, eco-friendly packaging alternatives; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Rising demand for bioplastics due to a growth of concern regarding the environment is also expected to have a positive effect on the market

Initiatives taken by various governments to promote the use of bioplastics is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand for the product from personal care & cosmetics good is also expected to drive the market value

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the advancements in research and production process of the product; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Requirement of specific conditions and requirements for the complete biodegradation of these products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of fiber-based alternatives of the product is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market

By Raw Material

Corn

Cassava

Sugarcane & Sugar Beet

Others

By Form

Fiber

Films & Sheets

Coatings

Others

By Application

Packaging

Agriculture

Transport

Medical

Electronics

Textiles

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



