Polycarbonate Sheets Market 2020 Impressively Grow in Future by Top Companies Analysis Airex AG, Arla Plast, AGC, Brett Martin Ltd, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, Covestro AG

Polycarbonate Sheets Market is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2025, from USD 1.50 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Airex AG, Arla Plast, AGC, Brett Martin Ltd, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Excelite, Gallina India., Işık Plastik. Tüm hakları saklıdır., Koscon Industrial S.A, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal, SABIC, SafPlast Innovative, Safplast Company, The Dow Chemical Company, TEIJIN LIMITED., Trinseo, and many more.

Polycarbonate is a tough thermoplastic material that is lightweighted and can resist extremely low and high temperature. The raw material of polycarbonate allows the internal transmission of light nearly in the same capacity as of glass. There are varieties of materials which can be produce with the help of Polycarbonate polymers and areespecially useful when impact resistance or transparency is a product requirement. Polycarbonate sheet is currently being used instead of other product such as polyethylene membrane and toughened glass .they possess features such as durability , lightweight, high impact strength, UV protection and better aesthetic value. Due to its light weight and high-performance properties, polycarbonate is popular in the automotive industry.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand from end-use industries

Highly resistant in extremely low and high temperature.

High impact strength and lightweight

Market Restraint:

Harmful impacts of polycarbonate sheets on environment

Prices of raw material are not stable

Segmentation: Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market

By Type

Multiwall

Corrugated

Solid

Others

By End User

Electrical & electronics

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market

The global polycarbonate sheets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polycarbonate sheets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

