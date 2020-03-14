Polyaspartic Coatings Market 2020 Impressively Grow in Future by Top Companies Analysis Covestro AG; The Sherwin-Williams Company; PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; BASF Corporation; Hempel Group

Global polyaspartic coatings market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 749.48 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Covestro AG; The Sherwin-Williams Company; PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; BASF Corporation; Hempel Group; Sika AG; Carboline; LATICRETE International, Inc.; Indmar CoatingsCorporation; RPM International Inc.; Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.; The Floor Company; FLEXMAR Polyaspartics; Lifetime Flooring Solutions, Inc.; Prokemsc.com; ADVACOAT; Rhino Linings Corporation; Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc.; Enviro Epoxy Products Inc.; Iron Man Coatings. Inc.; Pidilite Industries Ltd. and PATCHAM(FZC) among others.

Polyaspartic coatings are innovative new coating technologies that are significantly more durable than traditional solutions available in the form of epoxy, urethane systems. It is a similar coating technology to polyurethane. Utilization of this coating only requires a single coating and it provides the same functionality of traditional coatings which require two or more coats. Major benefits with this technology are also the variety of colour options, more flexible nature and providing various protection/resistance against harmful environmental factors.

These coatings are generally utilized in various infrastructure to provide better protection of floors, structures as well as the various benefits such as reducing the maintenance requirements of infrastructures.

Market Drivers:

High levels of effectiveness due to their quick drying systems; this factor is expected to increase its demand

Better cost-effectiveness and economic benefits as compared to traditional coating solutions such as polyurethane; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Easy application process is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large financial costs in comparison to traditional coating solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the emissions of VOC amid presence of strict environmental regulations proposed by the government; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Polyaspartic Coatings Market

By Type

Pure Polyurea

Hybrid Polyurea

By Technology

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder Coatings

Others

By System

Quartz

Metallic

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction Residential Commercial Industrial

Transportation Automotive Rail Car Others

Industrial

Power Generation

Landscape

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Pidilite Industries Ltd. announced that they had decided to acquire a majority stake of 70% in Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd. This acquisition is expected to increase the business operations of Pidilite Industries Ltd. and increase their company growth by providing their consumers with resin flooring and floor coatings

In July 2017, PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. announced the launch of a new range of “Polyaspartic Coatings”. The product branded as “Kwikspar 600” and “Kwikspar 600SG” are corrosion-resistant direct-to-metal coatings that are designed to provide high curing time providing consumers with high-drying corrosion resistance solutions

