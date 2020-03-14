Business
Polyamide Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth by 2026 | Top Players- Honeywell International Inc, Koch Industries, Inc., Huntsman International LLC, DuPont de Nemours,
Global Polyamide Market By Product Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 6-6 and Bio-Based Polyamide), Application (Moisture-absorbent, Chemical-resistant, Temperature-resistant, Aesthetic and Colorable), End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging and Storage, Extrusion and Textile) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Polyamide Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 40.1 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The examination and investigation completed in this Polyamide Market report helps customers to find developing business sector, the product demand and the customer’s view regarding the product. To transform complex market bits of knowledge into more straightforward variant, entrenched apparatuses and systems are utilized for utilized in this Polyamide) Market report.
Companies Profiled in this report includes, Honeywell International Inc, Koch Industries, Inc., Huntsman International LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., DSM N.V., Radici Group, Formosa Group, Invista, Li Peng Enterprise Co. and Lanxess
Polyamide is a polymer with versatile properties and high demand in various end user segments such as automotives, textile, electronics, machinery, packaging and coatings among others. It occurs naturally in form of wool, silk among others and can be synthesized artificially.
Market Drivers:
- Growing automotive industry in developed and developing countries
- Increasing demand from applications in electronics and coatings industry is another factor driving the market growth
- Low cost of production and high performance factors
- Increasing bio-based polyamide production
Market Restraints:
Segmentation: Global Polyamide Market
By Product Type
- Polyamide 6
- Polyamide 6-6
- Bio-Based Polyamide
By Application
- Moisture-absorbent
- Chemical-resistant
- Temperature-resistant
- Aesthetic
- Colorable
By End-User Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defence
- Electrical and Electronics
- Packaging and Storage
- Extrusion
- Textile
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Honeywell International LLC, made a new automation contractor which is Casale SA. It will provide modern and reliable solutions and will be excellent collaborator for present and future projects
Competitive Analysis:
Global Polyamide Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Polyamide Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
