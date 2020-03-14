Polyalphaolefin (PAO) Market Upcoming Scope and Challenges 2026 By polyalphaolefin (PAO) market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation., TULSTAR PRODUCTS

Global Polyalphaolefin (PAO) Market By End- User (Industrial, Automobile), Application (Lubricant, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Fluids, Greases, Compressor Oil, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Others), Type (Low Viscosity PAO, Medium Viscosity PAO, High Viscosity PAO), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global polyalphaolefin (PAO) market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Market Definition: Global Polyalphaolefin (PAO) Market

Polyalphaolefin is a type of synthetic base oil which is majorly used in automotive and industrial lubricants. It is a synthesized hydrocarbon (SHC) that imitates the finest mineral oils hydrocarbon structure. PAOs are widely used in automotive liquids as well as in gear, hydraulic, and bearing oils, operating in highly cold or warm environments. In some broad temperature grades, they are also used as base liquids. They are also used in other application such as compressor oil, engine oil, lubricant, hydraulic fluids and other. PAO also have good thermal ability, provide tear & wear protection and have good load capacity.

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of poly alpha olefin in automotive industry will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for synthetic base fluids in drilling industry acts as a market driver

Rising disposable income is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing urbanization and industrialization will also propel the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the cost of the raw material will also hamper the market growth

Limited biodegradability will impede the growth of this market

Risk associated with the seal shrinkage also restricts the market demand in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Polyalphaolefin (PAO) Market

By End- User

Industrial

Automobile Passenger cars Light Motor Vehicle Heavy Motor Vehicle



By Application

Lubricant

Industrial Oil

Hydraulic Fluids

Greases

Compressor Oil

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Others

By Type

Low Viscosity PAO

Medium Viscosity PAO

High Viscosity PAO

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa





Focal points covered in this Statistical Survey report









