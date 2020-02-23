World

Polar bears lose 3: 5 in Nuremberg

bcc February 23, 2020
Nürnberg Ice Tigers

  • 2

    Daniel Fischbuch

  • 24

    Eugen Alanov

  • 37

    Andreas Eder

  • 49

    Daniel Fischbuch

  • 58

    Daniel Fischbuch

Eisbären Berlin

(1: 0, 2: 0, 3: 2)

Arena Nürnberger Insurance, 6080 Spectator

The three points are more important than my three goals

Nuremberg's Daniel Fischbuch after his hat trick

Fischbuch has put the lid on it

His third goal of the day is the decision. Overall, a deserved win for Nuremberg. Voices and results of the other games will follow.

Pogge is outside …

fish book meets.


Powerplay in the third of Nuremberg

My goodness…

Two more minutes

The polar bears keep pushing.

Ferraro again

Back out of the slot, kneeling again. Heidwitzka.

Treutle again

The polar bears are now really strong. And above all more dangerous, but still without Fortune.

Polar bears with pressure

Hördler tries it with a shot, then Noebels is on the trigger. But Treutle is careful. Decisive phase now.

Is there anything else?

Luckily, his check from behind in the third of Berlin remains unpunished.

Goal, Ferraro

From the slot. Only 2: 4. Another beard bearer that hits and we still have a few minutes.

Eight minutes

The polar bears are now breaking three things: a goal, a goal and another goal.

Friday then against DEG

The final for fourth place, if Düsseldorf breaks something today in Munich.

fish book

Two goals, one template. Man of the game.

Power Break

Okay, let's be honest. The thing is through. And yes, I know who let the fish book go. Was only thought out loud. 0: 0 beiu Minga against DEG current, by the way, is not unimportant for the polar bears, what Düsseldorf is doing there. Seen in a table.

fish book

What a template from Reimer, what a goal of the former Berliners. Who just let him go to Nuremberg ???

Ouch, almost 1: 4

Acton should have done this, but only hits the outside network. Luck for the polar bears.

bcc

