Polar bears Berlin meet Düsseldorf of all places

The game against Bremerhaven was, as expected, irrelevant for the polar bears and was carried more by the explosiveness of another event. At the same time as the Berliners, the Düsseldorfer EG played on the last day of the main round in the German Ice Hockey League (DEL in Nuremberg. Because one thing was clear: if DEG won, they would be the opponents of the polar bears in the play-off quarter-finals whatever happened to Bremerhaven, the polar bears still won 4: 3 (2: 2, 2: 1, 0: 0), with Düsseldorf having to tremble in Nuremberg and losing 2: 3 after extra time, but it didn't matter: it worked for the Berliners from 17 March in the knockout series against DEG.

Bremerhaven would of course also be an option for the quarter-finals, but the polar bears would have already lost and DEG would have had to score fewer points. And somehow both teams played on Sunday in the 14. 200 Spectators did not sell out the arena at Ostbahnhof as if they wanted to see each other again in a series of up to seven games in a few days. Louis-Marc Aubry, Austin Ortega, Mark Olver and Leo Pföderl scored the goals for the polar bears.

Bremerhaven now has to play against Straubing in the quarter-finals and that's probably more for the North Germans than Berlin. The polar bears in turn did not want to end the main round with a defeat, but the anticipation for Düsseldorf is rather subdued in fourth place. May they say what they want: Düsseldorf is a hell of a bit tough. “I I expect close games with a goal difference,” said Berlin coach Serge Aubin on Sunday.

The clubs even faced each other twice in the final series, both times (2006 and 2009) the polar bears won. The Düsseldorf team has never won a play-off series against the Berliners – but that doesn't mean anything, of course, because the teams have never even come together in this form. It is interesting, however, that Harold Kreis was 2009 coach of DEG in the final. The series should therefore be a special one for Kreis.

There are also connections between the two teams. Young striker Charlie Jahnke never had a real chance with the polar bears until last season, now he's a regular at DEG. What is particularly explosive about the duel in the quarter-finals is that the Düsseldorf goalkeeper will switch to the Berliners next season: That has already leaked to Mathias Niederberger.

Against Düsseldorf lost the polar bears three out of four main round games

Niederberger is the big pillar in the game of the Düsseldorfers, who by far received the least number of goals in the main round. It was only on Friday nine days ago that the Düsseldorf team won their last game against the polar bears 2-1 after extra time. DEG doesn't need a lot of goals to win, that will be a challenge for the polar bears, who didn't have a positive record against their opponents in the main round anyway, losing four out of four games against Düsseldorf. Niederberger is currently the best goalkeeper in the league, but of course the defensive Düsseldorf are not unbeatable. With fifth place after the main round, they fell short of expectations.

Should Berliners triumph against DEG in the series played according to the “Best of seven” mode, there could be a reunion with Master Munich in the semifinals – if the team of ex-polar bears- Coach Don Jackson progresses. Bayern finished the main round on Sunday as the first in the table.