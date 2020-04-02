point of care (POC) diagnostics market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 16,237 million by 2017 with growth rate of 7.1%

New Study about the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market:

The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics report provides an independent information about the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies

The scope of the report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, BCG matrix, SCOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., bioMerieux, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthcare

The Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market industry Analysis and Forecast 2020–2026 helps the clients with customized and syndicated reports holding a key importance for professionals entailing data and market analytics. The report also calls for market driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Analyst View Insight Market ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real time scenario.

The generated report is firmly based on primary research, interviews with top executives, news sources and information insiders. Secondary research techniques are implemented for better understanding and clarity for data analysis.

The Report Segments for Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast 2020–2026 are as:

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Glucose Testing, Hb1Ac Testing, Coagulation, Urinalysis, Fertility, Cardiac Markers, Infectious Diseases, Hematology, Decentralized Clinical Chemistry, Ambulatory Chemistry, Drug Abuse Testing, Others,

Based on Disease, the market is segmented into CONDITIONHuman Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Respiratory Syncytial, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Clostridium difficile, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia, Influenza, Hepatitis C, Tuberculosis, Others,

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

