Pneumatic Actuators Market was estimated to grow at 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization process being witnessed globally, says Absolute Markets Insights

The actuator technology has been in the technological scenario for more than 50 years, but improved piston seals and rod wiper seals of modern equipment make pneumatic actuators more robust and effective than ever. These seals helps in eliminating outflow and overcome extreme temperatures to help engineers attain the application of actuators in different environments. similarly, surfaces with perpetual lubrication, servo-pneumatic type controls, enhanced corrosion confrontation and air-cushioning topographies make pneumatic actuators more efficient compared to other types. Pneumatics is the technology applied in compressed air. However, in some way, it’s referred to as a type of automation control. Pressurized gas that may be either dry or lubricated type is commonly used to actuate an end effector.

Many manufacturers are now replacing manual levers with actuators because pneumatic actuators can be automatically handled without being physically present near the pipelines. Owing to greater efficiency, reliability and faster work, companies these days prefer actuators over manual gears. Consequently, over the forecast period, demand for pneumatic actuators market is expected to increase exponentially. Low cost of pneumatic actuators relative to hydraulic actuators paves the ways for a cost-effective option for the former as compared to later. Additionally, every manufacturer is looking for an option to save additional costs.

Pneumatic actuator technology is a mature technology and, therefore, the price of these devices is expected to go down further over the next decade. Manufacturers are still demanding pneumatic actuators at their plants, which is driving the pneumatic actuator market revenue growth. Electrical actuators are replacing pneumatic actuators in the Asia Pacific region, hampering pneumatic actuators market growth. Pneumatic actuators are more affordable compared to electric actuators. Still, however, they are not consumer preferred technology. Electrical actuators over pneumatic actuators have evolved five times. In addition, pneumatic actuators form a mature technology, and their costs are likely to decline in the near future.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of pneumatic actuators market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Rapid industrialization, technological advancement of a wide range of applications using actuators such as increased demand for vehicles, minerals, metals; processed goods are the main drivers for the pneumatic actuators market.

The oil & gas segment is expected to lead the pneumatic actuators market over the forecast period, based on application. This sector attracts heavy investments from around the world; this trend automatically increases demand for pneumatic actuators as this is the critical part of the architecture of the oil & gas plants.

The key pneumatic actuators market participants include Elger Controls India Private Ltd, Rotork Plc, Auma Riester GmbH & Co, Timotion Technology Co. Ltd, Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt Ltd, Motion Systems Corp, Harmonic Drive LLC, Indelac Controls Inc, Top Line Process Equipment Co and Micromatic LLC.

Pneumatic Actuators Market:

By Product Type

Linear Actuator

Rotary Actuator

By Type

Diaphragm

Piston Type

By End Use

Flow Control

Motion Control

By Application

Aerospace and Defense

Oil & gas

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

