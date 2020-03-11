player-unions-are-calling-for-game-cancellations-from-uefa

The corona virus caused the first postponement of a Premier League match. The catch-up game planned for Wednesday evening in England's top division between Pep Guardiolas Manchester City and Arsenal for former international Mesut Özil cannot take place. As the Premier League announced at night, it is a precaution. A new date has not yet been set.

The postponement is a reaction to the detection of the Sars-CoV-2 virus by the owner of the traditional club Olympiacos Piraeus , Evangelos Marinakis. 13 days before the Greeks had their guest appearance in the intermediate round of the Europa League at Arsenal (1st : 2 nV) won at the Emirates Stadium in London and kicked the English out of the competition. According to the information, some Arsenal players had contact with Marinakis after the encounter.

They became For 14 days in domestic quarantine cleverly. This also applies to four Arsenal coaches who were close to Marinakis. Sars-CoV-2 can cause lung disease Covid – 19.

A Arsenal did not name the actual number and name. For the English, several Germans or players still known from the Bundesliga are active, including the former international Mesut Özil, goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Shkodran Mustafi or striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The chances that those affected would have been infected with the virus are “very low” according to Arsenal.

According to the Premier League, there are “No alternative” to postponing the game. You have to take enough time to get a proper Risk analysis . So far, there are no plans to reschedule any other top division game.

Arsenal FC wish Marinakis a speedy recovery. They look forward to their players and coaches returning to work on Friday to start preparing for the game in Brighton on Saturday.

Manchester coach Guardiola had already spoken in favor of the coronavirus crisis, to postpone games instead of playing in front of empty ranks . “The reason we do our job is because of the people,” said the Spaniard on Tuesday. “If UEFA says we have to play without a spectator, we do it. But if it should go on like this for a long time, it makes no sense.” (Dpa)