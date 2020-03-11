World
Player unions are calling for game cancellations from UEFA
The most important things in brief
Latest on Tuesday the issue of corona virus has massively reached German sports. Also on Wednesday there will probably be some decisions about viewer exclusions, possible cancellations and other precautions. Here we give a brief overview of the most important measures:
- In football -Bundesliga will take place in the next few days at least almost all games without spectators – Hertha BSC in Hoffenheim and 1. FC Union against FC Bayern will also play in camera. So far, only the game against Leipzig against Leipzig has been affected.
- During Leipzig on Tuesday in the Champions League against Tottenham was allowed to play in front of spectators (3-0), Dortmund compete against Chelsea in front of empty ranks at home in Paris and Bavaria. This also applies to the Europa League home games of Wolfsburg against Donetsk and Leverkusen against the Glasgow Rangers. Frankfurt against Basel, on the other hand, should be held with spectators.
- The final of the Algarve Cup between the Germans Women and Italy have been canceled. Due to the tightened entry and exit controls in Italy, the Azzurre returned immediately.
- The international match of German soccer players against Italy on 31. March in Nuremberg takes place without spectators.
- In French football, all games in the first and second league take place until mid-April in camera.
- The Italian government already has all sports competitions in the country stopped until at least April 3. Now those responsible for the football league have discussed how to proceed. Three options have been defined in the event that the season cannot be ended regularly: the current table is scored, playoffs for the championship, European cups and relegation are played or the entire season is canceled, there is no champion.
- This is the solution for which Germans Ice hockey league has decided. The season ended with immediate effect, there are no play-offs and no champions.
Also Frankfurt against Gladbach without spectators
During the Europa League match of Eintracht on The stands against Gladbach will be empty on Sunday against Basel in front of spectators. “A game for which fans come from an area in which the number of infected people is many times higher must be re-examined. This game will take place without spectators, “said Frankfurt Health Director Stefan Majer. Leipzig against Freiburg is the only game on the next match day that – as of now – is still taking place with spectators.
The measures of the basketball Euroleague
International basketball is also spreading from the corona virus naturally affected. The Euroleague, in the Alba Berlin according to current information on Thursday (18 o'clock) regularly before spectators at CSKA Moscow, has the measures for this matchday on Thursday and Friday as well as some general rules to protect against the spread of the corona virus. Four of the nine scheduled games – Real Madrid vs. Red Star Belgrade, Olimpia Milan vs. Olympiacos Piraeus, ASVEL Villeurbanne vs. Zenit St. Petersburg and FC Barcelona vs. Zalgiris Kaunas – will take place without an audience. At Maccabi Tel Aviv against Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz are only 5000 viewers admitted. There will also be no mixed zone after the games, i.e. an area where journalists can talk to the players until further notice. At the press conferences, a minimum distance of 1, 50 Meters are observed.
Union – Bayern probably without viewers
With viewers, without viewers. It is still not entirely clear in what context the 1. FC Union game will be played against Bayern on Saturday. After Union announced yesterday that the game was taking place in front of spectators, the Treptow-Köpenick health department was forced to clarify yesterday evening. A decision had not yet been made. Now the health senator has also spoken. “With high probability” the game will take place without spectators, says Dilek Kalayci. In our Union blog we keep you up to date on all developments.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Three suspected cases in Formula 1
The first cases of suspected coronavirus occurred in the Formula 1 paddock in Melbourne. These are at least three employees from racing teams. One is employed by McLaren, two by Haas. They are currently isolated in their hotel rooms. This was confirmed by the two racing teams. These are precautionary measures, and you are now waiting for the results of the tests. The aim is to find out whether the employees have been infected with Sars-CoV-2. It can be the lung disease Covid – 19 cause. Formula 1 plans to hold the first Grand Prix of the year on Sunday. (dpa)
Coronavirus and stages
From an infectious point of view, stages are hotspots: 50. 00 0 people or more in a confined space, who hug and roar: This is actually all we want to avoid. The special hygiene that we recommend because of the virus simply cannot be implemented in the stadium. From the point of view of epidemic protection, it would be desirable to have such major events held at least without an audience.
Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, Head of Virus Diagnostics at the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine in Hamburg, at “Zeit.de”.
European Football Championship in summer?
Irresponsible and not in the spirit of sport, says Stefan Hermanns in his comment:
The further professional football has moved from the base in recent years, the more it emphasizes its social responsibility. Of course, he does not see himself as a hunter for maximum profit, but rather as a fighter for peace and against everything bad in the world: against violence, racism, sexism, discrimination of all kinds.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Player unions call for game cancellations from Uefa
The football Player unions of Italy and Spain have called for the cancellation of several European Cup games in a joint message. The situation in both countries is constantly worsening and it is therefore currently unreasonable to host games in Milan. The player unions refer in particular to the Italian-Spanish duels of this match day in Champions and Europa League, but also make a general appeal to the UEFA. “The corona virus is becoming more and more a European topic and not just an Italian one. We trust that the entire schedule of European competitions will be discussed in detail, especially in view of the worsening situation every hour, “says the letter.
Getafe does not want to travel to Milan
The Spanish first division football team refuses to Europa League game on Thursday against Inter to travel to Milan. According to “Onda Cero”, the club president has asked Uefa to find an alternative venue. The team will not travel to the epicenter of the coronavirus. “If we lose the game, we will lose. But I will not be the one who takes any kind of risk,” said Angel Torres. The game is slated to take place on Thursday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan. The Italian government has stopped all sporting events in the country until April 3. However, this expressly does not apply to international competitions.
Club owner infected – First Premier League game postponed due to corona virus
The corona virus caused the first postponement of a Premier League match. The catch-up game planned for Wednesday evening in England's top division between Pep Guardiolas Manchester City and Arsenal for former international Mesut Özil cannot take place. As the Premier League announced at night, it is a precaution. A new date has not yet been set.
The postponement is a reaction to the detection of the Sars-CoV-2 virus by the owner of the traditional club Olympiacos Piraeus , Evangelos Marinakis. 13 days before the Greeks had their guest appearance in the intermediate round of the Europa League at Arsenal (1st : 2 nV) won at the Emirates Stadium in London and kicked the English out of the competition. According to the information, some Arsenal players had contact with Marinakis after the encounter.
They became For 14 days in domestic quarantine cleverly. This also applies to four Arsenal coaches who were close to Marinakis. Sars-CoV-2 can cause lung disease Covid – 19.
A Arsenal did not name the actual number and name. For the English, several Germans or players still known from the Bundesliga are active, including the former international Mesut Özil, goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Shkodran Mustafi or striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The chances that those affected would have been infected with the virus are “very low” according to Arsenal.
According to the Premier League, there are “No alternative” to postponing the game. You have to take enough time to get a proper Risk analysis . So far, there are no plans to reschedule any other top division game.
Arsenal FC wish Marinakis a speedy recovery. They look forward to their players and coaches returning to work on Friday to start preparing for the game in Brighton on Saturday.
Manchester coach Guardiola had already spoken in favor of the coronavirus crisis, to postpone games instead of playing in front of empty ranks . “The reason we do our job is because of the people,” said the Spaniard on Tuesday. “If UEFA says we have to play without a spectator, we do it. But if it should go on like this for a long time, it makes no sense.” (Dpa)
Italians leave: Final in the Algarve Cup is canceled
Kylian Mbappé: Corona test is negative
Kylian Mbappé, the striker of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League opponent Paris Saint-Germain, has been tested for the Corona virus. The result is negative. The French sports newspaper “L'Équipe” reports.
PSG attacker Mbappé has been sick since Monday. He has severe angina and was unable to exercise for two days. As a precaution, he had himself tested for the corona virus. In view of the negative result, “L'Équipe” considers it not unlikely that the French world champion on Wednesday (21)) against the Dortmund team is at least in the squad of his team.
Guardiola: Better to move than ghost games
The rescheduled Premier League game between Man City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium should take place in front of an audience on Wednesday. In other European leagues as well as in the Champions League and the Europa League, however, viewers have already been excluded from some games. Guardiola expects such a scenario soon in England.
“In Spain they have now started to play behind closed doors,” said the Spaniard. “It happened in Italy too. I think it will happen here as well. ”However, the British authorities had not announced any such plans until Tuesday. (dpa)
Biathlon: Cancellation of the World Cup final threatens
The World Cup final of the biathletes in Oslo could be canceled due to the corona virus. The World Federation had the recommendations of the Norwegian health authorities, events with more than 500 Canceling people, noted, the IBU announced on Tuesday. You are in contact with all relevant points to find out about the “circumstances and details” of this decision, especially whether the World Cup final from 20. to 22. March “can take place at all,” it said in the message. No fans were admitted to the World Cup in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic last weekend. (dpa)
Leipzig: 20 fans returned their ticket
The previous day, the responsible health authority in Leipzig had a conversation with RB managers decided that the game will take place as planned. “Our team exchanged ideas over the phone and personally,” emphasized Mintzlaff. The close exchange is important, but also that one should not spread panic, said Mintzlaff and referred to four confirmed coronavirus cases in Saxony. Judging by that, he thinks the decision is correct.
According to Mintzlaff, about 20 fans called who wanted to return their ticket. “Nobody is forced to come to the stadium either.” Because of the increasing number of infections, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recommended at the weekend that large events with more than 1000 to cancel participants. (dpa)
Basketball: Alba Berlin expects the next games to be held regularly
Coronavirus? At Alba Berlin, it is assumed that at least the two games will take place regularly this week.
Players and managers from Alba Berlin also have to deal with the Deal with spreading the virus. However, the upcoming games are said to be take place regularly.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
No master in ice hockey
The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) sets the play- offs this season. More on this in the polar bear blog.
Football: And another ghost game (2)
The Bundesliga game between Fortuna Düsseldorf and SC Paderborn on Friday will also take place without spectators. That said Düsseldorf Mayor Thomas Geisel (SPD) at a press conference on Tuesday. “Practically all” events would also be prohibited in the city's event halls.
Geisel criticized the instructions from the Ministry of Health, which legally left responsibility to the municipalities. Geisel said he preferred direct regulation of the country. The limit of 1000 He called visitors “somewhat arbitrary”. Not every event with more than 1000 Visitors are per se more dangerous than one with less than 1000 Visitors. (dpa)
Football: And another ghost game
The round of 16 second leg of Bayern Munich against Chelsea on 18. March takes place as a ghost game. As the German football record champions announced on Tuesday, this game will be played in front of empty spectator stands due to the consequences of the new corona virus. (dpa)
Football: And there is the next ghost game
Ghost game also for Hertha
On Saturday the game Hoffenheim against Hertha will take place without fans . TSG just announced this. More on this in our blog about Hertha BSC.