Platelet Rich Plasma Market 2019 Biggest Innovation To Boost Global Growth, Share, Application, Development, Top Key Players And Forecast 2026|Regen Lab SA, Medira Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Glofinn Oy, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Arthrex, Inc

Europe platelet rich plasma market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to home market growth in healthcare and benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe platelet rich plasma market are, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker,, Regen Lab SA, Medira Ltd, TERUMO BCT, INC., Glofinn Oy, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Biotest AG., Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Swiss Plasmolifting GmbH, among others.

Insights of the Study

Market Drivers

Growth in geriatric population is driving the growth of the market

Ramp up in the occurrence of sport and orthopedic accidents is propelling the growth of the market

Increased number of cosmetic surgery procedures is boosting the growth of the market

Technological advancements and increased awareness of PRP treatments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Ineffective reimbursement policies in wound care devices operate as a market restraint system

High volatilization in the price of platelet-rich plasma therapy works as a market restraint

Difficulty with quality control and test results is hampering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Europe Platelet Rich Plasma Market

By Type

Pure Platelet Rich Plasma

Leukocyte-rich Platelet Rich Plasma

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin

Other Types

By Origin

Allogeneic Platelet Rich Plasma

Autologous Platelet Rich Plasma

Homologous Platelet Rich Plasma

By Application

Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery

Other Applications Urology Cardiothoracic Surgery Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Periodontal Surgery Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery



By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End Users

By Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, ADI MARKET, a subsidiary of the Global Stem Cells Group has reported the launch of a new product that is a viable treatment choice in a variety of regenerative medicine industries. Adimarket is providing doctors with an exciting treatment protocol with its new high platelet plasma product (PRP) that can help patients with essential esthetics, wounds and orthopedics. Adimarket is looking to expand its reach throughout the Middle East and Europe with the release of this new product.

In May 2019, Estar Technologies Ltd. (“Estar Medical”) declared that the Opposition Division of the EPO (European Patent Office) has abrogated Regen Lab SA (“Regenlab”)’s platelet rich plasma (PRP) patent in its whole due to added matter and lack of novelty. In 2017, the patent was denied and withdrawn after a Munich trial, and the petition to Regenlab European Patent No 2.073.862 B1 was filed. This development enhanced the goodwill of the company which increases its market share.

