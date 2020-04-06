Plant Protein Market (202-2027) Is Booming Worldwide, Industry analysis with Leading players | Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont

In-depth analysis of Plant Protein Market 2020

The Plant Protein market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Plant protein market was valued at USD 22.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Plant-based protein products developed from plant sources such as soy, wheat, and pea. Plant-based proteins used in drinks, dairy alternatives, nutrition supplements, protein bars, meat alternatives, processed meat, bakery, food poultry & seafood, and sports nutrition.

The emerging and present key participants in the Plant Protein market are:

Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Roquette Freres, and Axiom Foods

Profitability scope and Prospects

The key participants who have shown tremendous growth in the Plant Protein market have been included in the report. In the report, data from 2016 to 2018, shows that some of the companies have shown enormous sales revenues, with the net revenue being doubled and the profits continually increasing. The profitability of the products being sold by the company indicates the influence and competitive advantage these companies have over the others.

Market share

According to Reports and Data, crucial business’s sales figures will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry like:

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Protein Isolates Wheat Protein Isolates Soy Protein Isolates Pea Protein Isolates Others

Protein Concentrates Wheat Protein Concentrates Soy Protein Concentrates Pea Protein Concentrates Others

Textured Proteins Textured Wheat Protein Textured Soy Protein Others

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Wheat Protein

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Others (Canola Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein, among others)

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Powder

Tablets

Bars

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Online

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Food Meat alternatives Processed meat, poultry, and seafood Bakery products Convenience food Nutritional supplements Other processed food

Dairy & Other Beverages Protein beverages Dairy alternatives

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

About the growth prospects and rising competition

The participants plan to introduce new products and launch them into various markets around the globe, considering the applications/end-uses, such as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises. The report also evaluates some latest innovative products that are vital and may be introduced in EMEA markets in the last quarter of 2019 and 2020.

Current scenario of the Plant Protein market

The year’s overall performance might not be that encouraging as other market segments like cloud-based and on-premises that have shown modest gains. The growth scenario might change with other companies trying to come up with more ambitious plans. Unlike the past, decent growth and consumption have been observed in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, and many growth opportunities lie ahead for the companies.

What this study offers:

How the market revenue is divided among the key participants.

Market Share according to region and countries.

• A separate section on Entropy to gain useful insights on leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Development Activity Including seed funding]

• An analysis of the competition offered in the market: Company profile of listed players with separate SWOT Analysis, Overview, Product/Services Specification, Headquarters, Downstream Buyers, and Upstream Suppliers.

• Gap Analysis by Region. Country break-up helps to better understand the trends and opportunities in specific sectors of your business interest.

