Plan for easing shutdown after Easter – but then probably a mask requirement

Kramp-Karrenbauer holds Bundeswehr deployment possible in health offices

Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) has announced the support of the Bundeswehr in health offices and nursing homes . “The Bundeswehr is available wherever it is called,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday on Deutschlandfunk. This includes supporting civil structures when they are so stressed that they can no longer do their job. The core tasks of the Bundeswehr – state and alliance defense and international missions – would still have to be guaranteed.

Because of the Corona crisis, the Bundeswehr from countries and municipalities so far more than 300 Requests for administrative assistance received . Scarce 100 Projects have already been approved or are being implemented. A focus is the support in the operation of Covid – 19 Test stations and fever clinics with staff and material , the Bundeswehr said. The Bundeswehr participates in such medical crisis facilities in half of the federal states.

Health departments are not concerned with sovereign tasks, emphasized Kramp-Karrenbauer , “But rather to find out exactly which infected person had contact with whom”. But it is also about simple activities such as support in old people's and nursing homes , “where the Red Cross can only be deployed in a few days is “. (dpa)