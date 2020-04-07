Science
Plan for easing shutdown after Easter – but then probably a mask requirement
Söder wants to gradually relax the measures
After Easter, Bavaria's prime minister wants to see what restrictions can be relaxed in Bavaria and Germany. The graded model planned in Austria is a role model, said Söder. However, the restrictions should not be relaxed too early. Life won't go on after Easter just as usual , he said.
Söder also expects a mask requirement . “Of course there will be some form of mask commitment in the end,” he said in Munich on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting. He sees this as highly likely.
RKI with new “Corona data donation app”
The Robert -Koch-Institut is starting today with a new own app to fight the coronavirus . President Lothar Wieler announced this today. It is not enough for the RKI to just provide the registration numbers.
Via the “Corona data donation app”, you can donate data voluntarily. You need a smartwatch or a fitness bracelet and a smartphone. The app records disease symptoms that scientists can use to draw additional conclusions about the spread of the virus . To do this, users must disclose the postcode and body data, such as height, gender, weight etc. The app measures the sleep rhythm, body temperature and also the pulse. This gives the scientists a more precise picture of symptom patterns, for example.
No names or addresses are evaluated, Wieler made it clear. The app complies with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation. Wieler also emphasized that the use of the app does not replace a coronavirus test . It only serves to get to know the virus better.
Von der Leyen wants to propose European strategy
EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wants On Wednesday in an online press conference to propose a common European strategy to gradually relax the restrictions in the coronavirus crisis. The goal is a coordinated and uniform approach in the European Union, said her spokesman Eric Mamer on Tuesday.
Some countries have already started to announce the first measures to ease the situation, including Austria and Denmark, Mamer said . These measures have not yet been analyzed to the last detail. But they would have the approach to proceed step by step , which would also play an important role in the concept of the EU Commission.
It is good that the states have not only informed the Commission in advance, but also the other EU countries, said Mamer. “We think it's very important that this happens in a coordinated manner.” (Dpa)
We see the success of our measures, but who loosens too early could suffer a relapse.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU)
Söder promises 500 Euro bonus for nursing staff
nursing staff in Bavaria get for their use in the corona crisis 500 Euro from the Free State – that's now a done deal. The group of recipients was expanded again, to the emergency services.
“Bavaria pays 500 Euro maintenance bonus to nurses in hospitals, outpatient care, old people's and handicapped facilities, to paramedics and paramedics, ”wrote Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday on Twitter. “We are honoring the enormous achievements in the corona crisis.” Details should be announced in a press conference at noon. (dpa)
We can only say this much: It will go step by step, until then I can only ask you for your patience.
Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann leaves open when the contact restrictions can be relaxed
The World Health Organization (WHO) warns against lifting the restrictions too soon of public life. Otherwise there could be a renewed increase in the number of infections , says WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier. That is one of the most important points in the fight against the spread of the virus. It is similar to a relapse that you suffer if you get out of bed too quickly due to an illness. The WHO could not make a general recommendation on when the countries and regions should relax their restrictions. (Reuters)
Kretschmann: No all-clear yet
The deep interference in the freedoms of the citizens to slow down the course of the epidemic shows, according to the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann Effect. Before school closings, the number of infections in the state had doubled within 2.6 days – now you should be at 10, 5 days. “So you can see that this process has slowed down “, says Kretschmann after a joint cabinet meeting with Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn in Stuttgart. “But all-clear cannot be given yet .” (Reuters)
British cabinet minister Gove in self-isolation
According to a media report, the British cabinet minister Michael Gove is self-isolating. A member of his family shows symptoms of the lung disease Covid – 19, reports the channel ITV.Gove, who is one of the leading members in the cabinet of the Prime Minister in hospital Boris Johnson , will continue to work from home . (Reuters)
Lady Gaga organizes benefit concert for WHO
In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, world stars like Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Lang Lang and Alanis Morissette at a TV concert to promote solidarity and raise money for a World Health Organization (WHO) fund.
Prime Minister Günther calls for “clear perspective”
The Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU ) assumes a gradual relaxation of the coronavirus requirements after Easter. “So we will soon start a phase where we are likely to enable certain social things again “, says Günther in a “time” -Interview. “The closing of restaurants and cafes, for example, was also necessary because the distance was not kept – initially there was no awareness of the necessary rules of conduct. It is different now. Where it is spatially possible to keep the distance, regulations can also be relaxed again. ”
Günther mentions the as the decisive date . April. On this day, the Prime Ministers of the federal states and Chancellor Angela Merkel meet to discuss a possible lifting of the rules of conduct. “Shortly afterwards, a high school diploma is written in Schleswig-Holstein,” says Günther. “We have to show people a clear perspective.”
Ethics Council criticizes government communication
The German Ethics Council has asked politics not to refuse the debate about an end to the current pandemic restrictions . This debate, which the Federal Government has publicly refused about Chancellor Angela Merkel, can and should be welcomed by everyone, including politicians, as an expression of open society, said the chairman of the Ethics Council, Peter Dabrock, on Tuesday in Berlin. The theologian added that the current communication strategy of many politically responsible parties for possible easing is “in need of improvement.”
Dabrock emphasized that it was currently too early for easing , “but it is never too early for a public discussion about opening perspectives”. If people showed an admirable level of solidarity and sometimes accepted very drastic restrictions on their freedom without complaint, they should not be denied the right to think about it, to question it, said Dabrock. (epd)
Japan imposes a state of emergency on Tokyo
As announced, Japan has imposed the state of emergency on Tokyo and six other prefectures. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave as the goal, the movement of people around 70 to 80 percent. So you could have reached the peak of the spread of the virus in two weeks . According to earlier statements by the head of government, there should not be a drastic restriction of public life as in other states, despite the state of emergency. Penalties for violating the request to stay at home should also be largely avoided. (Reuters)
A look into the abyss
Some naturopaths recommend drinking bleach. Then you are immune to the virus. Others claim that there is no virus at all: everything is staged. Many conspiracy theories about Corona these days are so hair-raising that it's hard to imagine anyone could take them seriously.
Reproduction number increases again
The reproduction number of infections with the coronavirus is lower RKI President Lothar Wieler's figures currently range between 1.2 and 1.5, which is somewhat higher than at the end of last week. On Friday, Wieler put the factor at 1, which means that an infected person infects another person with the virus. If the number drops below 1, virologists assume that a pandemic has been contained. (Reuters)
The number of infected fluctuates regionally
According to Robert -Cooking institutes are, as of Tuesday at midnight, 99. 225 People with the Corona virus infected. Those are 3000 Diseased more than the previous day, said RKI President Lothar Wieler. The number of newly infected people is increasing less rapidly. “But there can be no question of relaxation” , said Wieler. 33. 300 previously infected had recovered from the virus again.
The number of infected people fluctuates very strongly regionally. So there is in Bavaria 200 Infected pro 100. 000 residents , in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania only 33, Wieler reported. On average, the infected are 48 Year old. The most common symptoms are cough (52 percent), fever and runny nose. Only two percent, i.e. less than 2000 sufferers develop pneumonia.
The people who died from the coronavirus are on average 80 years old. The youngest deceased person was 28 years old and had previous illnesses. The proportion of deceased in the number of all infected is 1.6 percent. This can be explained by the increased outbreak of the virus in nursing homes , said Wieler. A further increase is to be expected, because the deceased people were already infected a week or two ago.
Kramp-Karrenbauer holds Bundeswehr deployment possible in health offices
Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) has announced the support of the Bundeswehr in health offices and nursing homes . “The Bundeswehr is available wherever it is called,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday on Deutschlandfunk. This includes supporting civil structures when they are so stressed that they can no longer do their job. The core tasks of the Bundeswehr – state and alliance defense and international missions – would still have to be guaranteed.
Because of the Corona crisis, the Bundeswehr from countries and municipalities so far more than 300 Requests for administrative assistance received . Scarce 100 Projects have already been approved or are being implemented. A focus is the support in the operation of Covid – 19 Test stations and fever clinics with staff and material , the Bundeswehr said. The Bundeswehr participates in such medical crisis facilities in half of the federal states.
Health departments are not concerned with sovereign tasks, emphasized Kramp-Karrenbauer , “But rather to find out exactly which infected person had contact with whom”. But it is also about simple activities such as support in old people's and nursing homes , “where the Red Cross can only be deployed in a few days is “. (dpa)
WhatsApp restricts forwarding function
The messenger service WhatsApp is intensifying its measures to limit the spread of false information in the corona crisis. “With the increased communication volume in the past weeks, there has also been an increase in forwarded messages,” says the Facebook subsidiary. To curb the spread, WhatsApp is now introducing a new message forwarding restriction. This means that frequently forwarded messages can now only be forwarded to a chat individually .
News from Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will continue to be ventilated in the intensive care unit on Tuesday morning. His health had deteriorated on Monday.
curfew at the beginning of Passover
by another To prevent the spread of the corona virus through family visits , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a curfew for the beginning of the Jewish Passover.
Netanyahu announced a travel ban between the cities of the country on Monday evening. It is said to apply from Tuesday afternoon to Friday morning. In addition, a full curfew should apply to the Seder evening from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. “We saw that the Purim celebrations happened a month ago. Virus infections have spread widely, ”said Netanyahu, the government press office said. Passover should not become a second Purim .
According to Netanyahu , comparable regulations should also apply to the upcoming non-Jewish holidays apply like Easter. At the same time, he introduced a gradual relaxation of the measures after the end of the week of Passover and the Mimuna festival, which was subsequently celebrated by Jews of Moroccan descent (16. April) in prospect. (dpa)
Confusion about possible burials in New York parks
Due to more in the meantime as 100. 000 Coronavirus dead, the government in New York is considering alternative ways to bury the deceased. The morgues and cemeteries of the city are with a situation as in a “persistent 11. September “, wrote the chairman of the City Council's Health Committee, Mark Levine, on Twitter. He brought up temporary burials “through the use of a New York city park”.
A few hours later Levine rowed back. In the meantime, Governor Andrew Cuomo, among others, had been raised about Levine's ideas and said he had never heard of them. Levine then wrote on Twitter that he had spoken to many people who had made it unmistakably clear that there were no funerals in New York parks will give. However, if “temporary burials” are needed, this should be done on Hart Island. This is an island off the American mainland.
I have spoken to many folks in City gov't today, and received unequivocal assurance that there will be no burials in NYC Parks. All have stated clearly that if temporary interment should be needed it will be done on Hart Island. 1/2
Demand for over-the-counter medicines increased
Demand for Over-the-counter medicines rose sharply in March, as several drug manufacturers report. In the past few weeks, “we had to manage three times the order volume across our entire portfolio ,” says Teva, the parent company Ratiopharms, for example with. Above all, agents containing paracetamol and also vitamin preparations are much more in demand.
Bayer reports something similar. Remedies for colds and allergies as well as dietary supplements are in greater demand than usual. For this reason, Bayer advises you to the usual amount limit. (with dpa)