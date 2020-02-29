“plague-inc.”-removed-from-chinese-app-stores

Whoever has always dreamed of wiping out the world with a deadly disease will really enjoy this game. In the mobile game “Plague Inc.” by the British developer studio NDemic Creations you can pursue this diabolical plan. The player sends a self-designed virus, bacterium or fungus on a journey around the world. If you do everything right, nobody has anyone to infect – the virus has won.

The Chinese government agency “Cyberspace Administration of China” has put a stop to this and banned the game because of “illegal content”, as the US technology portal “The Verge” reported on Thursday. Apple then removed the game from the app store. “It is not clear to us whether the deletion is related to the coronavirus outbreak in China,” said Ndemic Creations. The situation was completely beyond their control. They are working on making the game available again for Chinese users.

Since the beginning of the corona epidemic, the game has enjoyed growing popularity again and is also number one on the game charts in Germany. However, this is not unusual, as the game developers said on their website. “Plague has been available for eight years, and whenever an illness breaks out, we see an increase in the number of downloads.” This is most noticeable during the Ebola epidemic between 2014 and 2016 been.

“We would always recommend that players get their information directly from local and global health authorities,” the developer studio said. Your game is a realistic simulation, but has no claim to be scientific.