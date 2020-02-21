Phenolic Foam Board Market Analysis 2019, Industry Growth Demand, Scope, Size, Trends, Top Players, Key Application, Forecast 2025

ReportsnReports has published a report entitled Global Phenolic Foam Board Market Research Report 2020 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Phenolic foam board is recognized as a kind of important building insulation material. Phenolic foam board has thermal and fire performance solutions in commercial and residential buildings.It is used extensively in the building industry for a number of application areas including roofing, cavity board, external wall board, plaster board dry linings systems, floor insulation and as sarking board. Phenolic foams offer significant advantages over other insulation materials. A range of phenolic foam boards is available to suit most new buildings or refurbishment applications.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Phenolic Foam Board by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

– Kingspan Insulation

– Asahi Kasei

– Unilin (Xtratherm)

– Hausys

– Sekisui Chemical

– Jinan Shengquan Group

– Tenlead

– Guibao

– Langfang Sanxing Chemical

– Lions

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

– Insulation Thickness (mm)=40

– 40 – Insulation Thickness (mm)>80

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– Commercial Building

– Residential Building

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

This report presents the worldwide Phenolic Foam Board Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

