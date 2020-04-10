Phase Change Thermal Interface Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 | Croda International PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., etc.

This Phase Change Thermal Interface Material Market intelligence study curates an exhaustive database of industrial essentials for formulating favorable strategies. A thorough investigation of the value chain and the distribution channel is provided in this study by business professionals. The Phase Change Thermal Interface Material Market study offers detailed information pertaining to the extent and application of the market, which helps better understand the global sector.

The influential players of the Phase Change Thermal Interface Material market that are included in the report are:

Croda International PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Wakefield Vette, Laird Technologies, Phase Change Energy Solution Inc., Nusil Technologies, Arctic Silver, Enerdyne Thermal Solution.

The rapidly developing automotive industry in China and India, along with low manufacturing costs, is estimated to propel the regional markets. Europe held the second-largest market in 2018 owing to well-established automotive sectors in the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Phase Change Thermal Interface Material Market Components market on the basis of conductive type, binder type, filler type, end-use, and region:

Conductive Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Electrically Conductive

Non-Electrically Conductive

Conductive Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Paraffin

Non-paraffin

Eutectic Salts

Salt Hydrates

Conductive Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Aluminum Oxide

Boron Nitride

Aluminum Nitride

Zinc Oxide

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2019, electrically conductive is the leading type segment of the global phase change thermal interface materials This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period due to its rising preference in end-use applications. The paraffin Binder type in phase-change thermal interface materials segment has shown a significant growth trend in 2019 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period. The aluminum oxide filler type of phase change thermal interface materials accounted for the most significant market share in 2019 and a significant growth rate of 21.9% during 2019-2027. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The computer end-use segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the electrical & electronics segment which held the second position in the phase change thermal interface materials market

