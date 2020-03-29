peter-neururer-is-bored-in-the-corona-crisis

On a sunny day in this unusual March, Peter Neururer stands in his garden with a golf club. He's wearing gray sweatpants with the red sweater, not a classic golf outfit, but sporty and casual. He targets a kind of inverted umbrella in front of a wooden shed overgrown with ivy. Neururer goes into tension, his butt is stretched out slightly, then he hits. “Hit,” mumbles the 64 year old when the first ball lands on the screen. The second blow? “Too short.” The third? “Hit!” Two out of three. Neururer turns around, stretching his arms to the winning pose. “That's a quota like Tiger Woods!” He smiles.

There is the old saying that necessity is inventive, so Peter Neururer has put a golf umbrella in the garden. Because in a sense, Neururer is currently in need. He and his wife Antje are no different than a number of people around the world whose lives are currently severely restricted due to the corona pandemic. But Neururer has a hard time dealing with boredom in “normal” life. After two and a half years without a coaching job, doing nothing in the spring 2012 stressed him so much that he also suffered a heart attack because of this, as he later told. In the meantime, Neururer has been without a coaching job for more than five years.

Now there is also Corona. And now? “It drives me crazy in the lead-in and lead-out,” he says the morning before playing golf. He is connected via video call. Neururer crouches in the kitchen of his house in Gelsenkirchen with a dark bathrobe.

A few gray hairs can be seen in the thick mustache. His wife is sitting next to him. Does he already get on her mind? “You can say that,” she says. “I'm definitely not the most sociable person when I have nothing to do,” he says. Now his TV and advertising contracts are also suspended because they are all more or less related to football. He doesn't have much left at the moment.

But Neururer doesn't complain about it. He knows that many people are much worse off than he is. During his years as a coach, he put a lot of money aside. He and his wife live on that now. However, this does not fill the schedule. Neururer could have retired from coaching long ago. Instead, he is now fighting on two fronts. Against the boredom. And about returning to the coaching bench, for attention and recognition. He has never kept a secret about how much he lacks the job as a trainer.

Neururer “goes” to the Harley to relax

Um at lunchtime he exchanges the bathrobe for a motorcycle outfit. He is now wearing a leather outfit and black fringes are dangling from the wind on the sleeves of his jacket. With the helmet in US national colors, he looks like an Easy Rider from the cult film of the same name from the 60 years. Some of his neighbors look sternly when Neururer lets the engine of his Harley Davidson roar loudly in front of the garage. He grins. His lunchtime ritual is on, he is now driving the machine around for a few hours. “I usually go to Harley to relax. But what should I relax from now? ”Shortly afterwards he whizzed off. Some neighbors are still looking stern.

He comes past his golf club around the corner, to a place “where there are no flags”. On the lush green, he often doesn't recognize anyone far and wide at the moment, he says. On normal days, he meets other former soccer players like the former international Erwin Kremers or Olaf Thon, who are also in the club. You can then kill a few hours on the golf course. Now he can only jet past with his Harley. Actually, even without the golf course, Neururer has almost everything you need for a comfortable life at an advanced age. A house with weight room, a garden, a car and a motorcycle. But he wants something else.

As a trainer, Peter Neururer was used to being constantly on the move. VfL Bochum was the only club in his career where he had been a coach for more than two years. He had worked out a reputation as a fireman early on. If a club got into trouble, it was not uncommon to think of Neururer. 13 Various professional teams have already trained Neururer, some of which he saved from relegation. But for a few years now there has been little use for firefighters like him. At the latest after the heart attack, a comeback on the coaching bench seemed to be over – until VfL actually signed him again a year later.

Golf in the garden. Peter Neururer at his house in Gelsenkirchen. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

“I was never gone”, he said at the time of his introduction. And it is not now. If there's one more thing that neururists can't stand, just like boredom, it's silence. A career end is out of the question for him, and if at the moment no club wants him as a coach, then it should at least be booming elsewhere.

Neururer not only delivered pithy sayings on the assembly line as a TV expert, but also recently during a short intermezzo as sports director of SG Wattenscheid 09. The now insolvent club was built on a framework of lies, he rumbled. But: “Wattenscheid can't shock me so much that I quit.”

After the lap on the motorcycle, he goes out into the garden with his wife. The weather is still wonderful, there is no cloud in the sky, but the garden is still in the shade because it is surrounded by tall fir trees. Neururer and his wife are now playing balls with each other with their golf clubs, which is currently a kind of afternoon ritual. “The worst thing is that we became a grandmother and grandpa a month ago and can currently only see our grandchild by facetime,” he sighs. But Peter Neururer will also survive this phase with certainty.

After the heart attack, only very few had expected him to make a comeback. Suddenly he was back anyway. Perhaps it will happen again soon, in a time after the corona virus. Until then, Peter Neururer learns Spanish. That was an idea of ​​his wife, he says. There were just too many hours between the Harley, the golf and the weight room. What if the language lessons are over in the late afternoon? “Then I wait for it to get dark again.”

