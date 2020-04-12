Personalized Nutrition Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Market Growth, Competitors Analysis and Business Opportunities 2020-2027

The Personalized Nutrition market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the Personalized Nutrition industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.

Request a Sample Report of Personalized Nutrition Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2372

The influential players of the Personalized Nutrition market that are included in the report are:

BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, GX Sciences, Habit Food Personalized LLC, InsideTracker, Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics

Technological innovation is driving the demand for personalization on all fronts, and this includes aspects such as physical fitness and diet. According to the most recent survey of the International Food Council’s (IFIC) most recent Food and Health Survey, 80% of respondents were puzzled by conflicting information about food and nutrition. Rest 59% indicated that this made them feel insecure about their choices and that it turned shopping into a stressful experience Innovative technologies in this area are being developed, such as the Universal Eating Monitor

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Personalized Nutrition market on the basis of product type, dosage forms, application, tools, end use and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals Vitamins Botanicals Proteins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Others

Functional Food Proteins Vitamins Fibers Fatty Acids Minerals Prebiotics & Probiotics Carotenoids

Functional Beverage Sports and performance drinks Smart drinks

Digitalized DNA-based Diet

Sports Nutragenomics

Others

Dosage Forms (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tablets

Capsule

Powders

Liquids

Others

To buy this report on the Personalized Nutrition market, click here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2372

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Lifestyle Diseases

Inherited Diseases

Others

Tool type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Genetic test kits,

Food labels,

Interactive apps,

Portable gadgets

Wearable

Others

End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Wellness & fitness centers

Ambulatory Care

Others

This research report explains about the future growth prospects and opportunities of the Personalized Nutrition market both geographical and competitive point of view. The outline of the competitive landscape of the market will help major shareholders to study the details provided and take informed and strategic decisions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The key market players are adopting strategic initiatives such as expansion and collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, product development. For instance, Nestle utilized Japan’s aging population to launch its personalized nutrition service

In 2018, Nestle S.A. chose the aging population of Japan to launch its first personalized nutrition service using a blend of artificial intelligence, DNA testing, and smartphone services. Today, they have around 100,000 users of the Nestle Wellness Ambassador program, which allows its users to send pictures of their food via the Line messaging app that then recommends lifestyle changes and specially formulated supplements. The program can cost about USD 600 a year for capsules that make nutrient-rich teas, smoothies, and other products such as vitamin-fortified snacks.

The increase in the adoption rate of traditional medicine to treat various diseases has turned the Asia Pacific into a highly profitable market across the globe. Moreover, the region is characterized by a rising geriatric population, owing to which the demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost during the forecast period.

Vitamin dietary supplements are expected to have the largest market share over other supplements owing to the high market penetration of products in this segment, especially in the developed economy. A major percentage of the U.S. population consume dietary intakes of vitamin A, C, D, and E. According to the Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements in 2017, 76% U.S. adult who is more than 170 million take dietary supplements

The other findings of According to the Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements in 2017, suggests second most popular category is specialty supplements (38%), followed by herbals/botanicals (29%), sports nutrition supplements (22 %), and weight management supplements (15%).

An introduction to the regional landscape of the Personalized Nutrition market:

The Personalized Nutrition market study gives an extensive and in-depth summary of the regional spread of this market.

According to the study by our analysts, the geographical reach of the Personalized Nutrition market spreads to places such as United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia & India.

The market share held by each region and the forecast of future growth rate are provided in details in the report.

Development Trend of Analysis of the Personalized Nutrition Market

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Trend Analysis

Global Personalized Nutrition Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2016-2027

Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Personalized Nutrition Customers

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Threats

Challenges

Growth prospects

Factors influencing the market

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Designs

Market Size Estimation

Data Sources

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

For More Details on this Report, Click: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/personalized-nutrition-market

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.