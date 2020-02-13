permeable,-but-not-fair

Aladin El-Mafaalani has a special eye for the paradox. With his first book “The Paradox of Integration”, the educational scientist and sociologist has landed a bestseller. Now he has tackled another topic that is also full of contradictions. “Myth of education. The unjust society, its educational system and its future ”is the title of his latest work, which will be published on Thursday. And where does he discover this time, the paradox?

Successful integration, that was the basic thesis of his much-discussed title of 2018, is necessarily associated with an increase in conflicts. El-Mafaalani, professor of educational science with a focus on education and training in the migration society at the University of Osnabrück, used the picture from the table where suddenly not only white men are sitting, but also women, migrants and other disadvantaged groups, which so far are symbolic had to squat on the floor.

Everyone wants to participate and participate, but this does not lead to general bliss, but on the contrary to distribution struggles. The “new ones” not only want to have a piece of the cake, after a short time they also want to have a say in the recipe for the cake to be distributed.

Paradoxically, successful integration is associated with more friction and disputes, because: “One has come closer.” After all! Because the alternative – those who stay at the table among themselves, those who never come up on the floor – cannot really be wished for.

Higher educational qualifications, but the gap remains

El-Mafaalani knows the German education system from many perspectives, as a pupil, student, vocational school teacher, university professor, ministerial official, educational researcher and as a father. For him, the core problem of the German education system is its injustice: it reproduces social inequality. Poor children – whether with or without a migration background, in total around 20 percent of all children in Germany – still have significantly worse chances, their talents are not recognized.

And lo and behold, a paradox: “The German education system as a whole is now much more permeable than it used to be. Paradoxically, more permeability does not lead to less educational inequality, but it does lead to new problems. ”

Aladin El-Mafaalani is professor of educational science at the University of Osnabrück. Photo: Wilfried Gerharz

The educational expansions in the last 60 years have the social according to El-Mafaalanis analysis Discrimination is sometimes even aggravated: As more and more young people take their Abitur and study, simple and medium-sized educational qualifications have lost value, they no longer guarantee a secure place in society.

At the same time, social “Below” solidarity structures dissolved: “Whoever fails today is supposedly to blame himself.” But if from 100 Academic children 79 study from 100 Non-academic children, however, only 27 and only twelve, if both parents are without a professional qualification, then this can not only have to do with individual preferences and talents.

Apart from that, he sees an “elevator effect”: If everyone is from different starting points go up one floor (on Acquire a higher educational qualification), the gap between the groups remains the same.

Additional offers are primarily for privileged people

As well Whenever you define “education” – as a collection of economically usable skills or as a comprehensive personal development – both perspectives have one thing in common, according to El-Mafaalani: They are largely blind to social inequalities. As long as this is the case, well-intentioned measures such as the expansion of early childhood education could not have a compensating effect. Because the additional offers are mainly accepted by privileged families, their children benefit more from it, so that the distance to disadvantaged children is even greater.

So far, there are some paradoxes of the educational system that the author describes clearly as usual. And where is the “myth” mentioned in the book title? Especially here: Education is overrated, writes El-Mafaalani, it is seen as a panacea. Wrongly: “I can not think of a problem relevant in Germany for which education could be a solution.”

Neither is it a solution for climate change – educated people, who tend to be richer, consume more CO2 – still work against the shift to the right: academics are overrepresented among populists and extremists.

If education could not do anything positive or solve any social problem, there would be no need to write books about it. El-Mafaalani very well believes that a changed educational system could reduce social inequality and better prepare all children for an uncertain future. And he has a number of suggestions for this, which, although not new, have rarely been implemented so consistently with regard to social inequality.

Invest heavily in daycare centers and primary schools

The change should begin in the social hotspots and where disadvantage can be most effectively combated because all children are reached: at daycare centers and primary schools. Massive investments are required here. Day care centers, primary schools and lower secondary education are underfunded in Germany compared to the OECD. In contrast, expenditure for upper secondary education – which no longer reaches all children – is significantly above the OECD average.

[Aladin El–Mafaalani: Mythos Bildung – Die ungerechte Gesellschaft, ihr Bildungssystem und seine Zukunft. Kiepenheuer&Witsch, 2020. 320 Seiten, 20 Euro]

Central to this is the expansion of all-day schools. Multi-professional teams from areas such as health, social affairs, psychology, art and culture should develop a stimulating program so that all children can “experience everything the world has to offer”, from botany, cooking and theater to learning a musical instrument. Because privileged and non-privileged children differ above all in their living environments and horizons of experience – these differences alone cannot compensate for lessons. This is one of the reasons why the involvement of parents and mentoring programs are so important.

For their part, teachers should be able to concentrate on teaching and not be overwhelmed with tasks such as social work and constant reforms. Open teaching concepts in which the teacher acts as a “coach” are often not useful for disadvantaged children – because they have not learned to deal with topics in a self-disciplined manner and with their own questions.

Often sung ideal image of a school in which “the children should discover the world freely and self-directed and the teachers are only companions on the way to self-development and appropriation of the world”, El-Mafaalani does not share. This ideal, which does not take social contexts and privileges into account, is full of blind spots.

El-Mafaalani calls for no revolution

Indispensable for him, however, is an “inequality-sensitive self-reflection”: teachers should become clear about how much their social origins shape them and the children. This is not an easy task, because in the decades since the Pisa shock, science has primarily focused on educational tests and comparability.

They give far too little help in discovering and developing talent from disadvantaged children.

El-Mafaalani does not call for a revolution in the classroom or school system , He does not want to abolish either the grammar school or the educational federalism, but advocates a two-tier secondary school system in which every school enables every degree, as is largely the case in Berlin.

Rather for insiders of the education system

His pragmatism in this regard is beneficial. “Ideological arguments do not go any further – the equipment of the individual school, the cooperation with parents and other actors are many times more important than abstract system questions.”

Who liked to read “The Integration Paradox”, may, in some passages, find “education myth” somewhat abstract: El-Mafaalani is essentially based on studies and figures, concrete examples of people or schools or personal experiences are rare – the book is written more for insiders of the educational system than for parents.

In the end, however, it is clear that if social inequality is reduced, it will not make us a harmonious society. As soon as the chances of participation for children from disadvantaged milieus increase, more people sit at the table, the potential for conflict increases – and with it the need to learn fair arguing. And there we have it again, the paradox with which we have to live.