South Korean Stella Kang remembers a narrow space with a lot of people. “You need your fingerprint to get in,” says the former supporter of the “Shinchonji Church of Jesus” on the bloomberg.com website. The visits to the church were also checked in this way. A few years ago, when she belonged to the sect, which means “New Heaven, New Earth” in German in the South Korean city of Daegu, the members met four to five times a week. “You kneel side by side for hours throughout the fair,” says Stella Kang. The “Wall Street Journal” calls these conditions a “perfect petri dish for the corona virus.”

In Daegu there are now around 2300 Infected with the Shinchonji sect, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday. The infected cult followers from Daegu are to a large extent (56, 1 Percent) jointly responsible for the fact that South Korea is the country most severely affected by the spread of the corona virus after China. On Tuesday, almost 5200 people in South Korea were infected (China 80 000), 28 of them died of the virus (China 2835). Of the 600 new cases that came on Monday come from 520 from Daegu. Members of the Shinchonji community there visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in January, where the virus crisis started. A 61 year old infected woman had then visited two masses of the sect with symptoms of illness , where a total of around 1000 people were said to be present.

Many are South Koreans angry about the mysterious sect around in their country 200 000 has followers. But Stella Kang does not blame the followers, but her belief for the spread. “They believe that the end of the world is near and our physical existence is not important,” says former cult member Kang, “so if you get really sick, you have to go to church because you get the word of life there.”

The face mask also seems to be gaining ground in North Korea, only dictator Kim Jong Un apparently doesn't need it. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS

The city administration of Seoul has ordered the prosecutor to launch criminal investigations against the sect's leaders, including on suspicion of murder. “If they had actively taken action early, we would have the explosive rise of Covid – 19 – cases in Daegu and North Gyeongbuk Province and prevent the death of several people, ”wrote Seoul Mayor Park Won Soon on his Facebook page. Sect founder Lee Man Hee, who claims to be an immortal prophet sent by Jesus Christ, apologized with a deep bow to the population.

In addition to the sect, the more transparent political system (in contrast to China) and South Korea's advanced health care system can be a reason for the statistically high number of infected people. The system is similar to the German one, 97 percent of the population is legally insured, they do not have to How uninsured people in the United States pay for the test and its consequences. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are already 121 in South Korea 039 cases have been tested. In the US it was only 472 until March 1st. Since then, the health authority (CDC) has not published the number. For Germany, the Robert Koch Institute was unable to provide a number on Tuesday when Tagesspiegel asked. Also no estimate, because the “feedback from the laboratories to our query” has not yet taken place.

On Monday, cult leader Lee Man Hee apologized for the many coronavirus cases in the “Shinchonji Church of Jesus”. Photo: AFP

The situation in the north of the Korean peninsula is completely opaque. The North Korean regime has not yet reported a case and calls its anti-coronavirus campaign a matter of “national existence”. The northern borders to China have been closed for a few weeks, foreign tourists are no longer allowed in the country, schools are closed. After the recent missile test, the state-run news agency KCNA released a photo in which all soldiers, except dictator Kim Jong Un, wear black face masks. “I am one hundred percent sure that there are already infected patients in North Korea,” Nam Sung-wook told AP. The North Korea expert from the South Korean University of Korea has good contacts with South Korean intelligence circles. If the impoverished north were affected as much by the virus crisis as the south, it would become dramatic because of the chronic lack of medical supplies, Nam Sung-wook explains: “North Korea would be helpless.”