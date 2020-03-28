peracetic acid Market 2020 Impressively Grow in Future by Top Companies Analysis Solvay, Kemira, Evonik Industries AG, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., PeroxyChem, Aditya Birla Chemicals,

Global peracetic acid market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Solvay, Kemira, Evonik Industries AG, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., PeroxyChem, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Ecolab, SEITZ Gmbh, Hydrite Chemical, Loeffler Chemical Corporation, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc., Diversey, Inc, Airedale Chemical, ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED among others

Peracetic acid is an organic compound, which appear as a colourless liquid and gives a pungent odor. Peracetic acid is used as an antimicrobial in various household as well as industrial processes, including dairy processing plants, lavatories, medical facilities, agricultural processes, food establishment, pasteurizers in beverage, wineries, breweries plants among others. It helps in the prevention of biofilm formation in pulp industries and is utilized as a disinfectant for medical supplies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing water treatment procedures has uplifted the demand of the market in the forecast period

Benefits of peracetic acid over other substitute biocides will also help the market to grow in future

Prevailing concerns regarding the safety and health of people is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising demand of peracetic acid from end user industry including food & beverages, medical, paper & pulp industry can also surge the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge of the product; this factor will hamper the market to grow in the forecast period

High price of peracetic acid also acts as a restricting factor

Exposure to peracetic acid can cause skin and eye irritation and long exposure can result in lung damage and asthma; these factors will impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Peracetic Acid Market

By Product

Solution Grade

Distilled Grade

By Type

Disinfectant

Sterilant

Sanitizer

Others

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content:

Global Peracetic Acid Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Peracetic Acid Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Peracetic Acid Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

