World
Pep Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection
Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection
The 82 – year-old mother of Manchester City's star coach Pep Guardiola is died as a result of an infection with the corona virus. The club announced on Monday afternoon on Twitter. “All members of the club express their sincere condolences to Pep, his family and all their friends in this sad time”, was called it by the English master.
Large golf tournaments postponed and canceled
The traditional Masters of golf professionals in Augusta has a new provisional date after the postponement due to the corona crisis. The top tournament in the US state of Georgia should now v om 12. to 15. November , the organizing Augusta National Golf Club announced on Monday. At the 13. March was the 84. First edition of the Masters has been postponed to an indefinite date. The situation should be closely monitored in the coming weeks and months.
Series A: Professionals should forego money at the end of the season
Italian Serie A soccer players should forego a third of their income in the Coronavirus crisis if the season is completely canceled. The clubs would have agreed on this, Lega Serie A announced on Monday. Only record champions Juventus Turin would have negotiated their own similar agreement with their players regardless. The deal also applies to coaches, the clubs would implement the plan independently. If gaming operations should resume, income should be reduced by two months' salary.
Serie A had been interrupted on March 9 with twelve remaining match days. After Italy's government passed past Week the anti-coronavirus measures such as exit bans until 13. Had extended April, the Italian football association FIGC repeated its hope to start again at the end of May. However, this is not decided. Several Serie A players tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus. (dpa)
Völler supports Kickers Offenbach
Rudi Völler has at his ex-club Kickers Offenbach 100 so-called “ghost tickets” bought. Of the 59 year old soccer world champion from 1990 and today's sports director of Bayer Leverkusen supports the “League hut” campaign of the regional league. So far, the kickers according to information from Monday 3977 cards sold in different price categories.
This is to at least partially compensate for the loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus crisis after the game has stopped. The Hanover-born Völler played from 1975 to 1980 at the Kickers , before he goes to the TSV 1860 Munich changed and 1982 his national team career With 90 international matches started. (dpa)
Wonderful to see the boys again. I would like to have everyone in my arms taken. Unfortunately I was not allowed to.
Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Uwe Rösler on Monday for the first session with his players after a three-week break (via dpa)
Tennis – Star Nick Kyrgios with a heart
“Please don't go to bed on an empty stomach. Don't be afraid or be ashamed not to write me a private message. It would make me very happy to have everything I have with you divide. Even if it's just a pack of pasta, a loaf of bread or milk. I will bring the food to your door – and ask no questions! ”
Nick Kyrgios on Instagram
Already at the beginning of the year the world rankings- 40., who is also known for his escapades on the tennis court , shown in solidarity at the bush fires in Australia. With his announcement, for each of his aces at the Australian Open 200 to donate dollars, the 24 year old Australians made a wave of donations among tennis professionals. (dpa)
Interested fans can order a cardboard figure to be printed with a photo of themselves. The cardboard mates are then installed in the otherwise empty stadium and are intended to reduce the sadness in games without spectators. The costs for this amount to 19 Euro, a profit should not be made. “We hope to be able to build at least a small backdrop for the players,” said Müller.
The idea for the project came after the first ghost game in the Bundesliga at the beginning of March at all between Borussia and 1. FC Köln (2-1). “Such an empty stadium is hardly visually bearable,” said Müller.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no Bundesliga games have taken place since the Rheinderby . From May onwards the season should continue without spectators. The first printed cardboard figures are to be distributed in Borussia Park in the middle of this week. (dpa)
Austria wants from 14. April take small steps towards normalcy. Small shops as well as DIY and garden centers can then open again. In return, however, events are no longer permitted, and wearing a mouthguard is not only compulsory in supermarkets but also in local public transport. (dpa)
Lucien Favre: Problems are currently relativized
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre considers the current problems of football in the coronavirus pandemic to be relatively harmless.
“If I have the problems the Italians, Spaniards and Americans see when I think of India then a lot relativizes. ”
Favre to the Swiss Keystone-SDA News Agency
Of the 62 Years old Swiss have great respect for the employees of the hospitals, “the sacrifice themselves day and night for all of us. ” Favre also recalled the suffering of the refugees, which had been somewhat forgotten in the face of the crisis.
“I have to go with you talk about. Despite the Corona crisis, let's not forget what has happened Weeks happened on the Greek island of Lesbos: a humanitarian one Tragedy. Abandoned refugee children, weakened, urgent need more help. “
Favre to the Swiss Keystone-SDA News Agency
Also there is:
Bavaria President Hainer is optimistic
The new Bavaria President Herbert Hainer has confirmed that despite the difficult situation in the Bundesliga in the Corona crisis, it is optimistic about the future. “The situation is of course very tense, it is about the existence of individual clubs. And FC Bayern is also facing a major financial challenge, which is no secret. But our club is excellently positioned, ”said Hainer in the member magazine“ 51 “. “We work every day to ensure that FC Bayern steers through this phase without great damage, and despite this immense task, we are confident about the future.”
Hainer has been the successor to Uli Hoeneß since November President of the German record champions and also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern. The longtime Adidas boss expects the corona crisis to have an impact on the transfer market.
“Although, as I said, serious forecasts are difficult, it is obvious that there will be changes. I agree with Uli Hoeneß when he assumes that the transfer amounts will decrease. It is logical: if the income drops, there is less money in total in the cycle. And in view of the economic impact of the corona crisis on people's everyday lives, unprecedented millions of dollars are even less justifiable than they already were, “said the 65 -Year old. “My hope is that more reason will come here too.” (Dpa)
The ball continues to roll in Burundi
In Burundi, football continues to be played despite the coronavirus pandemic. The national association president, Reverien Ndikuriyo, announced on Sunday that league operations will continue in the top two division. The restrictions due to the spread of Sars-CoV-2 seem marginal. “We advise the players to avoid kissing or jostling each other when celebrating the goal,” said Health Minister Thaddée Ndikumana. There are still three full match days remaining in League A.
Preventive measures should also include washing hands with chlorinated water and measuring body temperature for all stadium visitors. According to the minister, three people in the East African country have so far been tested positive for the corona virus: “Each country has its own specialty. We cannot explain any restrictions simply because other countries have them. ”This makes Burundi one of the very few countries in the world where regulated league operations are still permitted. (dpa)
Regional leagues reject ghost games
For NOFV President Erwin Bugar, amateur football stands in the corona Crisis before his biggest challenge. Therefore, the regional football leagues reject Ghost games strictly for economic reasons. “Nobody wants to Excluding the public from ending the season is a clear statement of the Clubs, ”said the President of the Northeast German Football Association (NOFV) on Sunday in the MDR. (dpa)
Second division club openly thinks about bankruptcy
At the financially badly hit Karlsruher SC the scenario of insolvency in the coronavirus crisis is approaching. “We already had a backpack from the past, that's perfectly clear, especially from the two third league years,” Managing Director Michael Becker said on Sunday to the German Press Agency. “We wanted to solve that with the sale of shares, at least part of it. But this share sale is now stuttering because of the corona issue. “Previously, the second division football team already had information on possible insolvency under its own management “published.
” I think it's even worse that you don't even know what effects it will have has, ”said Becker. “Sure, we should play again from May. But what happens if we play without a spectator for the next six months? It goes on and on. Then it would get closer and closer. ”(Dpa)
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Task Force of the DFL: no decisions yet
The German Football League has explicitly pointed out in the debate about game scenarios in the Bundesliga that “at the current time there are neither decisions nor pre-determinations”. This was shared by the umbrella organization of 36 professional clubs on Sunday with. The “Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Game Operation” had started its work in the past days as announced.
The task force was launched at the DFL general meeting last Tuesday. It should develop a binding guideline which, according to DFL boss Christian Seifert, “clarifies in detail under which conditions hygiene and Prevention when carrying out group training, team training – and in the event of resumption of play also there – should be guaranteed as best as possible. ”
The task force is chaired by Tim Meyer, medical director of the Institute for Sports and Preventive Medicine at the University of Saarland and doctor of the national soccer team. (dpa)
Seasonal break in amateur football not easily possible
The German Amateur football continues to struggle with possible season breaks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently scary If there were waves of complaints from the associations, the season should be ended prematurely in the leagues from the regional leagues downwards. An early termination of the season is not regulated in the rules of the game . “Just as with the DFL for the licensed leagues, this case is planned under the roof of the DFB,” said sports lawyer Markus Buchberger of the “Ruhr Nachrichten”.
To regulate this, the Bundestag of the German Football Association (DFB) would also have to meet. Continuing the season without spectators seems unrealistic, especially in the higher leagues, where clubs are particularly dependent on spectator income. In the event of a season break, sponsors could ask for money back and sue. “The DFB and the associations located under it may only cancel the remaining season as a last resort , also to oppose it to protect such claims, ”said lawyer Buchberger. (dpa)
FC Bayern trains again on Monday
FC Bayern Munich is back on the pitch. The German record champions will train from Monday at least again in small groups . According to dpa information, the units in the coronavirus crisis should take place under strict conditions and in compliance with all specified regulations. First, the “kicker” reported about it.
According to the report, the professionals are divided into four groups. These should be picked up at intervals in the underground car park on the club premises and brought to several cabins. Afterwards you will train in different places. The stars should then shower and eat at home . The cyber training that was last carried out via video chat can still be used as a variant in the training work.
Some of the 18 Bundesliga clubs already had Training started again last week, with numerous other clubs to start training on the pitch from Monday. The season is currently suspended until at least the end of April. (dpa)
Trump wants NFL start in September
US President Donald Trump hopes for a resumption of play in the big American leagues soon. Trump said this after a conference call with the league bosses and other professionals from Saturday's professional sports event in Washington. “I want the fans back in the arenas. As soon as we're ready, ”Trump said afterwards. “I can't give you a date, but I think it will be sooner rather than later,” added the US President.
The game operations in the The basketball league NBA and the ice hockey league NHL is currently interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the season start of the baseball league MLB and the football league MLS has been postponed. Trump said in the conference call that he thought the Football League NFL could start its new season in September as usual , reported the US broadcaster ESPN.
California's governor Gavin Newsom can get one Start of the season in American Football on 10. September not currently presenting : “I don't see that happening in this state,” Newsom said, according to the AP news agency . (dpa)
“Special bubble for football players”
Virologist Alexander Kekulé holds ghost games in the Bundesliga from May for “purely virologically possible” . “You could theoretically secure the games, that's possible,” said Kekulé on Saturday evening in the “Current Sports Studio” of ZDF. “Everything is feasible, of course, but you always have to think about how to explain to people that football gets such a special treatment.” The Bundesliga is currently at least until the end of April.
For ghost games, the professionals would have to do it View of Kekulé isolated and tested regularly . The virologist also uses protective measures such as wearing face masks. “You would have a kind of special bubble for the soccer players,” he said.
Kekulé also renewed his assessment that this year no more soccer games with spectators . “From the current perspective, I would not plan anything with an audience this year. At the moment it doesn't look as if we could seriously consider something like this this year, ”said the director of the Institute for Medical Microbiology at the Halle / Saale University Hospital. (dpa)
Ecclestone pleads for cancellation of the Formula 1 season
Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has spoken out in favor of a complete cancellation of this year's Formula 1 season due to the coronavirus crisis. “We should end the season this year and hopefully start again next year”, said the 89 – Year-olds on the BBC radio show “5 Live Sport Specials” on Saturday. “I don't see how it should be possible to get the necessary number of races this year.”
Given the coronavirus pandemic, the first eight were originally 22 planned races of the motorsport premier class 2020 has been canceled or moved. Ecclestone's successor as Formula 1 Managing Director, Chase Carey, plans in a revised calendar with 15 to 18 Events. “It's a difficult situation,” said Ecclestone, who is around 40 years until 2017 Formula 1 boss was. (dpa)
Quarantine: What you can do – or not
Coronavirus only? No! A small village …
… in the Kraichgau region does not stop determining the topic. Or something like that. Anyway, Dietmar Hopp, majority owner of TSG Hoffenheim, takes a stand again in a one-player of the ZDF sports studio to deal with the Ultras.
To make myself a face for commerce is really not understandable. Unfortunately, the baiting was staged so perfectly that Ultras of many clubs have participated. But I would like to forget all of this if it is from now on History is.
Dietmar Hopp