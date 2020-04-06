pep-guardiola's-mother-dies-after-coronavirus-infection

Also there is:

Bavaria President Hainer is optimistic

The new Bavaria President Herbert Hainer has confirmed that despite the difficult situation in the Bundesliga in the Corona crisis, it is optimistic about the future. “The situation is of course very tense, it is about the existence of individual clubs. And FC Bayern is also facing a major financial challenge, which is no secret. But our club is excellently positioned, ”said Hainer in the member magazine“ 51 “. “We work every day to ensure that FC Bayern steers through this phase without great damage, and despite this immense task, we are confident about the future.”

Hainer has been the successor to Uli Hoeneß since November President of the German record champions and also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern. The longtime Adidas boss expects the corona crisis to have an impact on the transfer market.

“Although, as I said, serious forecasts are difficult, it is obvious that there will be changes. I agree with Uli Hoeneß when he assumes that the transfer amounts will decrease. It is logical: if the income drops, there is less money in total in the cycle. And in view of the economic impact of the corona crisis on people's everyday lives, unprecedented millions of dollars are even less justifiable than they already were, “said the 65 -Year old. “My hope is that more reason will come here too.” (Dpa)