pep-guardiola-is-“optimistic-that-the-truth-will-prevail”

Pep Guardiola coached thickly in his winter jacket and with a black scarf around his neck as if nothing had happened. In the first game from Manchester City after the European Cup spell came to light, the Spaniard was energetically pacing up and down in front of the bank of his citizens, shouting instructions on the pitch, was fully in his element. Following the 2: 0 (1: 0) of the English football champions on Wednesday evening against West Ham United, there followed a remarkable pledge of allegiance by the 49 year old .

“If you don't fire me, I'll stay at 100 percent. Now more than ever, ”Guardiola told Sky Sports in his first statement on the European Football Union's penalty. “I love this club. This is my club and I will be here. ”

Guardiola is confident that“ the truth will prevail ”

Uefa had the sanction which, in addition to being excluded from the Champions League and Europa League, includes a fine of 30 million euros for the next two seasons, last Friday for serious financial fair play violations. Man City, Real Madrid's knockout round of 16 last season, immediately announced they would go to the Cas International Sports Court to contest the penalty.

“It's not over. The club believes it is unfair, so we file an objection, ”said Guardiola, whose contract in Manchester runs until 2021. “We are optimistic that in the end the truth will prevail and we will play in the Champions League next season.” The athletic qualification for this should succeed, with the victory on Wednesday consolidating the table position two behind the hurried FC Liverpool.

All he and his team could do at the moment is “to do what we have done in previous years and to focus on this season,” said the former coach of the German record champions FC Bayern Munich, who had won the championship with City in the past two seasons, but in the Champions League since his second triumph with FC Barcelona in the year 2011 his third title is waiting. “I trust my club to 100 percent. You explained the reasons to me. ”

The Manchester City case – what now?

Two years exclusion from the European Cup, 30 million euro fine

City moves to the International Sports Court Cas

No impact on the current season

Guardiola advised his ex-club on Wednesday evening to be reluctant after Barça boss Josep Bartomeu praised UEFA for crackdown. The Catalans should “not speak too loudly,” said Guardiola, “because everyone sometimes gets into such situations.”

The UEFA penalty is based on lessons learned from the years 2012 to 2016. Citizens are said to have valued sponsor income far too much and deliberately misled it. For the most part, the money does not seem to have come from the sponsors, but directly from Sheikh Mansour, the rock-rich club owner from Abu Dhabi.

“The fans can be sure of two things. The first is that the allegations are wrong, ”said City CEO Ferran Soriano in a video interview the English football champions released online on Wednesday. “And the second is that we will do everything possible to prove it.” The club is aiming to clarify the case quickly. “So I hope that this will be completed before summer,” said Soriano. (AP)