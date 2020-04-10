PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEMS MARKET COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | DEPUY SYNTHES, GLOBUS MEDICAL , ZIMMER BIOMET , B. BRAUN , ORTHOPEADIC IMPLANT COMPANY,

Pedicle Screw Systems Industry research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The report represents all-inclusive professional study of the industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market report is an excellent resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Abc industry to 2027. In addition, this Pedicle Screw Systems market report also provides top to bottom estimation of the market with respect to income and developing business sector.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 538.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 891.44 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market 2027 Top Players:

DePuy Synthes,

Globus Medical ,

Zimmer Biomet ,

B. Braun ,

Medtronic , and Stryker ,

Orthopeadic Implant Company,

Market Segments:

By Product Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Systems Monoaxial Pedicle Screw Systems Other Pedicle Screw Systems

By surgery Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery

By Application Thoracolumbar Fusion Cervical Fusion

By Indication Spinal Degeneration Spinal Trauma Injuries Spinal Deformities Other Indications



Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view.

Competitive Analysis: Pedicle Screw Systems Market

The global pedicle screw systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pedicle screw systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players: DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, Medtronic, Stryker, Orthopeadic Implant Company, Z-medical GmbH. Co. KG, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, X-spine Systems, Inc., Auxein Medical, Spine, Inc., LDR Holding Corporation, CTL Medical Corporation.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Pedicle Screw Systems Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Pedicle Screw Systems Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027.

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. The data analysis is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

