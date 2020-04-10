PC AS A SERVICE MARKET COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK AND ECONOMIC FORECASTING: HCL Technologies Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., StarHub, CompuCom Systems, Inc.,

PC as a Service Market accounted for USD 80.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period. PC as a Service (PCaaS) is referred as personal computer hardware and software delivery model. In this, the personal computer and optionally software are leased and licensed on a subscription basis. These subscriptions comprise of imaging, maintenance, staging, fix, logistics services and may also be bundled with helpdesk services, data backup and recovery.

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global PC As A Service Market ?

Following are list of players :

HP Development Company, L.P.,

Dell Inc.,

Lenovo, Microsoft,

HCL Technologies Limited,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

StarHub,

CompuCom Systems, Inc.,

The global PC As A Service Market report by wide-ranging study of the PC As A Service industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the Drivers, Challenges & Trends.

Global PC As A Service Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for PC as a service in small and midsized enterprises (SMEs)

Better solutions offered by PC as compared to conventional PCs

Decreasing rate in IT staffing costs and workload.

Market Restraint:

Lack of product differentiation

Global PC As A Service Market Breakdown:

By Offering (Hardware, Software & Software Maintenance, Services),

By Deployment Type (Small & Midsized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

By Vertical (BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare & Life Sciences, It & Telecommunications),

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled in PC As A Service market are HP Development Company, L.P., Dell Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft, HCL Technologies Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., StarHub, CompuCom Systems, Inc., Utopic Software, LLC., BIZBANG, LLC., BlueAlly, Bluebridge, Broadview Networks, Inc., CGS among others.

This global PC As A Service business report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. This PC As A Service market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This report proves to be an indispensable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. This global PC As A Service market research report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

