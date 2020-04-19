Payment Processing Solutions Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2027 | FIS, GPS, Wirecard, PayPal, PayU, First Data Corporation, Palladium Payment Services LLC

Adaptation of Digital Payment Processing Solutions in Hospital and Clinical Sector

The faster and transparent transactions offered by payment processing solutions are acting as major drivers for Middle East & North Africa payment processing solution market. The increasing demand from the gulf countries in the Middle East region owing to the benefits offered by the payment processing solutions to customers such as cashbacks, coupons, and rewards among others are further augmenting the market growth.

This Payment Processing Solutions Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

For instance,

in June, 2019, Noor Bank introduced eWallet for the customers through their partnership with Etisalat. The new digital payment service is used to attract the customers from the UAE country with help of fintech Company. Such initiative to improve the services for the customers is creating demand as well as opportunity to grow for the market.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small and medium organization. The tourism industry in Middle East region is growing at higher rate which helps large organization payment processing solutions to dominate the market as it is majorly used in airlines, malls, hotels, and restaurant among others. The companies are introducing advanced solution for the large organisation to facilities the customer.

For instance,

in October, 2019, NCPI announced the expansion of the BHIM, RuPay, UPI and other payment solutions to the UAE and Singapore countries. Such initiative to facilities the Indian consumer in the UAE country is helping the segment to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, restaurant, travel, consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, energy & utilities and others. The retail is dominating the market as there is major demand of e-wallet service form the youth population for the shopping purpose. The e-wallet, credit card offers provide benefits for the customers with faster transactions which are helping this segment to grow in the forecasted period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions Market

Payment processing solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 7,253.57 million by 2027. Increased digitalisation in the service sector to enhance the service experienced for the customers in MENA region is amplifying the growth of the market.

Middle East & North Africa Payment Processing Solutions Market By Payment (E-Wallet, Credit Card, Debit Card, Prepaid Card), Organization Size (Large Organization and Small & Medium Organization), Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Travel, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Others), Country (U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Morocco, and Rest of Middle East & North Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Competitive Landscape and Payment Processing Solutions Market Share Analysis

Payment processing solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Middle East & North Africa payment processing solutions market. The major players covered in the report are Mastercard, Network International, The Mint Corporation, FIS, GPS, Wirecard, PayPal, PayU, First Data Corporation, Palladium Payment Services LLC, TELR PTE LTD, PAYFORT INTERNATIONAL FZ LLC, 2Checkout, InfibeamAvenues Limited, PayTabs, and Alipay.

For instance,

In November 2019, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) approved the new e-wallet operator to provide the advanced payment services for Saudi Arabia market. The Finablr subsidiary BayanBay got approval from the Saudi Arabia monetary society which allowed them to offer product for market. The service and product are used to facilitate the transactions for the customers in more efficient way.

Partnership, new launch and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for payment processing solutions through increasing application and demand of payment processing solutions in the market.